ATHENS — Concord University head men’s golf coach Trent Howard has announced the signing of Berkley Adwell and Ayden Gillilan for the program beginning in the fall of 2020.
Adwell, a Greenbrier East product from Lewisburg, made the Class AAA State Championship field in the fall of 2018. He placed in a tie for 19th with a two-day total of 165. As a team, Greenbrier East finished fifth overall. Current Mountain Lion Colin Wiley and Adwell were two of the top three finishers. This past fall, Adwell was the regional champion as he carded a 70 in late September. He helped Greenbrier East to a third-place team finish at the state championship, and was named to the Class AAA All-Tournament Team.
Gillilan, who played for Teays Valley in Ashville, Ohio, was selected as the Mid-State League Buckeye Division Player of the Year after concluding his high school career. He scored 76.7 on average during his senior season over 14 rounds of golf.
Gillilan has averaged an 18-hole score of 78 throughout his scholastic career.
The Mountain Lions are coming off a Mountain East Conference Championship in the fall of 2019, which was the first conference title for Concord since 2014.
