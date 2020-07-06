ATHENS — Concord University head men’s golf coach Trent Howard has announced the program’s fall slate.
The Mountain Lions will compete in four events during the fall 2020 season.
The season opens up Sept. 14-15 at the University of Charleston Men’s Invite that will be contested at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
The following week on Sept. 21-22, Concord travels to Snowshoe for the Davis & Elkins Men’s Invite at Raven Golf Club.
Concord is scheduled to defend its Mountain East Conference Championship September 28-30. This year’s Mountain East fall tournament will take place at Avalon Lakes Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio.
The fall golf schedule concludes Oct. 5-6 iat the Wally Edgell D2 Classic played at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis.
Howard, the reigning MEC Coach of the Year, welcomes back all but two players on the roster from last season that captured its third conference Men’s Golf Championship.
Included in the returners are All-MEC First Team selections Noah Clark, Brett Laxton and Carson Proffitt.
