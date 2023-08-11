ATHENS — After a 9-2 2022 season which saw the team just miss the NCAA Division II playoffs, the 2023 Concord University Mountain Lions, under a new head coach and coaching staff, are working even harder.
Head Coach Brian Ferguson, the team’s offensive coordinator for the past three years before being named the team’s 21st head coach this spring, opened Thursday’s press conference by saying that the team had 120 players out for the start of fall practice, including 80 freshmen and transfers.
“We started camp early this week. We’re up to Day 4, Day 5. We’ve had a lot of great competition. The kids have come out every day, looking to get better from the day before,” Ferguson said.
“Offense-wise, we’re continuing to improve from where we left off. We have some pieces of the puzzle that we’ve still got to figure out. And then, defensive-wise, it’s night and day. They’re flying around, the pursuit is great out there. They’re playing fast and physical, the technique is sound. So there’s been a lot of great battle between the offense and the defense in practice,” he said.
Learning is happening rapidly in camp this season.
“I think the players, right now, are a sponge. I think they’re excited about change,” the new head coach said.
“I spoke with the team about change, and the players that can embrace the change the quickest are going to be the ones that can succeed. With the changes in the coaching staff and the offensive — well, the offensive philosophy hasn’t changed, but the defensive philosophies have,” Ferguson said.
Coach Casey Creehan, the new defensive coordinator, has spent over 15 years as a coordinator and as a position coach in the Canadian Football League. He also has experience as a head coach at the NAIA level and as a position coach in D1.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to defense. But the thing I enjoy about him the most is his passion that he has for coaching defense. His energy out there. Me and him kind of feed off of one another, and the players feed off of our energy. And it’s just a great competitive atmosphere out there, “ Ferguson said.
“But everybody on this team, whether they’re a returner or they’re a new guy, they understand the importance of giving great competitive effort. So, everything that our players get, they’re going to go out there and earn on the practice field. And when a freshman or transfer sees a fifth-year senior or a fourth-year senior going out there and competing for his position, they follow suit and they start competing also. Nothing is given to these kids. Everything is earned,” he commented.
The return of senior quarterback Jack Mangel , he said, was a big boost .
“The quarterback position is the most important position on the football field. I think when you look at football programs in college football or in the pros — even in high school — the face of the program is the head coach, and the next person behind him is the quarterback. So to be able to be a first-time head coach, and to have a quarterback with all the accolades returning was a major boost,” Ferguson said.
“It’s a family relationship. The quarterback, when he’s on the football field, he’s an extension of the coaching staff. If I’m calling a certain play, he has to understand what that progression is, what that read is, where I’m trying to go with the ball, versus certain looks — the intent of why I’m calling a play.
“Then, vice versa, I have to understand Jack’s strengths and weaknesses so that we can go out there and move the ball down the field. So, when I understand his strengths and weaknesses, and when he understands what I’m looking for, it’s almost (like) a form of a marriage, I guess. … He’s just an extension of the coaching staff,” Ferguson said.
There are some battles for starting positions under way, particularly in the wide receivers and on defense.
“Obviously, everybody knows, we’ve lost our all-American wide receiver who led the nation in catches, receiving yards, touchdowns. So we need to find a guy that’s going to step up and replace a Jarrod Bowie. We need somebody to step up and be the next Tywan Pearce, who we had two years ago as an all-American here. As we’re going through these camps, leading up to our first game against Emory & Henry, we’ve got to find that next all-American at the wide receiver spot,” Fergusons said.
“We graduated a bunch of defensive guys on the defensive side of the ball. Then, with Coach Creehan coming in, with his new schemes and his new philosophies, we’ve got to find 11 new guys to fit what we’re looking for.
“So there’s competition, really at every position. Like I mentioned before, nothing is given to these guys; everything is earned. And they earn it between the white lines in practice every day,” the head coach said.
Veterans Thurlow Wilkins and Kris Copeland and Division I transfer T.J. Finney will be the keys to the Concord running game.
“For me, everywhere that I’ve been, the ‘first thing first’ is, we’re going to put our best players in the best possible situations to win football games,” Ferguson said.
“We’ve got to get our athletes on the football field. Then I have to tailor what I do to make sure that I’m getting the ball in those athletes’ hands. So that’s the first thing that we’ve got to figure out, is where our athletes are, and how do they fit into our schemes. Then we’ve got to tailor those guys to get the ball,” he said.
