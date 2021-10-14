ATHENS — Coming off a four-point win in last week’s homecoming game, the Concord Mountain Lions face another quality opponent this Saturday to launch the second half of the season.
Concord (2-3) will travel to the other end of the West Virginia Turnpike to take on Charleston (4-1), which is on a three-game winning streak.
“They’re probably the most talented team in the league,” Concord coach Dave Walker said on Wednesday. “I think it’s a really good measuring stick for our guys. … We’re going to have to play really, really well to try to keep this thing competitive.”
“It’s going to be a big challenge for us, for sure.”
“We’re just excited to have an opportunity to see where we’re at,” Walker said. “We actually are pretty talented in our own regard. We’ve just not put things together. Saturday was probably the first time we’ve put it together, and were able to finish.”
Charleston boasts the stingiest pass defense in the Mountain East Conference, allowing opponents an average of 127.6 aerial yards per game — 11th best in NCAA Division II.
Concord counters with quarterback Jack Mangel, whose average of 329 passing yards per game is fourth best in NCAA Division II; and top receiver Tywan Pearce, second nationally with a 151-yard receiving average per contest.
The Mountain Lions have a new special teams ace in Elijah Moore, a senior who blocked two kicks against West Liberty last Saturday. His three total blocks this season are best in Division II.
Moore rejected a field goal try in the first quarter, then blocked an extra point kick attempt in the final period. Moore’s teammate T.J. Stokes scooped up the loose ball on the latter attempt and ran it to the other end zone for a two-point play that put Concord ahead 17-16.
The Concord defense did its part. The 189 yards gained by West Liberty were the fewest allowed to a CU opponent since late 2016. The Mountain Lions’ three sacks were the most in three years, and the 33 rushing yards allowed were the least since 2015.
The CU defense switched up assignments in the secondary against West Liberty and the result was seven pass breakups, the most since 2017.
“It was a total team effort,” Walker said. “I was happy for our guys. We really put in a whole lot of work.”
The team’s attitude has been “really good this week,” Walker said. “Winning solves a lot of problems. (But) I think they know that they have to get better.”
Walker said reducing penalties has been “a point of emphasis” this week in practice.
Tyreik McAllister, a UC senior, has averaged 6.7 yards per rush attempt, best in the Mountain East.
Charleston has gotten off to slow starts this year, except for a their 69-7 blowout of Alderson-Broaddus. In their other four games, their biggest advantage after one period of play was 7-0. However, the Golden Eagles are putting up a league-best average of 35.6 points per game.
This season, Concord is averaging 21.6 points per outing and allowing an average of 26.2.
The Golden Eagles have won the last five games between the two schools. Kickoff is set for noon Saturday at Laidley Field / UC Stadium.
