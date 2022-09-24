ATHENS — The only two undefeated football teams in the Mountain East Conference meet this Saturday in western Maryland as Concord University and Frostburg State put their 3-0 records on the line after narrow victories on the road last weekend.
Concord’s senior quarterback Jack Mangel took this week’s conference award as top offensive player after tossing the ball for 368 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-32 win at West Virginia Wesleyan.
He will face the MEC defensive player of the week, Frostburg State safety Wylan Harish. The redshirt freshman had eight tackles and a pair of interceptions as the Bobcats defeated Charleston 34-28. His last pick thwarted a Charleston drive to seal the win.
Concord head coach Dave Walker said on Wednesday that he expects a “smash-mouth” kind of challenge at Frostburg.
“They’re just like an old-school, ‘line up and just-come-after-you’ football team,” Walker said at his weekly press conference. “They’re a lot of fun to watch, if you like that style of football. They’re very physical, they’re very well-coached — like all the schools at this level.”
Frostburg State just missed making the Top 25 poll of the American Football Coaches Association this week. The Maryland-based Bobcats, among the newest members of the MEC, are 2-0 all-time against CU, having won in Athens in 2019 and 2021.
Walker noted, “Frostburg has got a great team; they had a great team last year. That’s a tough place to play. It’s going to be a hostile environment. (But) I think our guys will be ready for the challenge.”
“You just have to travel well, and just be ready to face any and all obstacles that come your way.”
Game time is 1 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Frostburg.
Concord’s 575 yards of total offense last Saturday were the most for a Concord squad since November 2016. The Mountain Lions are the only program in the MEC that has not given up a sack this season; Concord defenders recorded five sacks against Wesleyan last week alone.
Frostburg is averaging 226 yards per game rushing, putting them in the top 20 in that category in NCAA Division II. Leading the attack is former Concord running back Josh Maxwell, the only player in the MEC to average more than 100 yards per game on the ground.
The CU defense is allowing an average of 109.3 rushing yards per game while Frostburg is giving up 111.7 yards on average.
Walker said the experience of his offensive and defensive lines was instrumental in the Mountain Lions’ win at Wesleyan.
Walker said, “Our older guys up front really did a nice job in just staying the course. Dajor (Davenport) did a nice job, not only on the field, but on the sideline and trying to maintain some leadership.”
“It could have really gone south, and I thought that those guys up front really pulled together and helped us. Not only those guys, but the team collectively did a pretty good job.”
Concord wideout Jarod Bowie has the most receiving yards so far in the conference (354), while Frostburg State’s Jordan Marcucci has caught 10 passes, five of them for touchdowns, this year. His 30 points are the most for an individual in the MEC so far this season.
Looking at the bigger picture, Walker said about the CU program, “I think we’re headed in the right direction. That’s kind of why I’m excited to play this game, to use it as a gauge to see where we’re at.
“Obviously, I’m not satisfied. There’s lots of room for improvement, and there’s lots of things we can do better. But we’re working on it. … I think we’re headed in the right direction, we just have to see whether we get there or not.”
Walker was asked about his team achieving CU’s first 3-0 start since 2014.
“Obviously, that’s where you want to be,” he said, “and I think our guys are confident, but it’s not like we’re throwing a parade or anything because we’re 3-0,” he said.
Win or lose, the literal parade comes next Thursday evening when Concord’s homecoming celebration begins on the main street of Athens.
