ATHENS — For the first time in 504 days, the Concord University football team will run onto the field to play an opponent on Saturday — barring the unexpected.
New head coach Dave Walker will call the shots when the Mountain Lions begin a shortened football season at Buckhannon, taking on West Virginia Wesleyan (0-1). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Two previous games on the CU schedule, against Charleston and West Virginia State, have already been missed due to coronavirus protocols. There are no makeup dates as of now, Walker said Thursday.
Walker also said during an internet press conference that as game day approaches, “We’re keeping our fingers crossed, as protocol continues to take place the next couple of days. We’re ready to go – prepping, and excited.”
The Mountain Lions have had “four or five practices” scattered over the past few weeks, he said, “but the kids have really been great. They’ve been resilient in doing everything they can to overcome the adversity that we’ve been faced with.”
“We’re all excited to be together, and to be back out on the field with some type of normalcy,” he said.
Though the word “frustrating” popped up several times, he said that the players and coaches are “working hard, and striving toward a common goal.”
The goals for Saturday are simple, according to Walker.
“The main thing is getting out on the field and being able to compete,” he said. “Our guys have put in a lot of time.”
“I think it’s so important for our mental health, as it is for our physical health, to be able to play. After all this time, they want to go out and see where they’re at, and where we need to go.”
During this season, Walker said, “We’ve got to be able to overcome adversity. We’ve got to be able to stick together, to stay the course, and be adaptable, because things can change at any time.”
He said the team has “gotten comfortable with being uncomfortable,” he said, “and we’ll all get through it together.”
“I think the longer we’re together, the better we get,” he said. “I do see the progress; it’s encouraging.”
Concord and the Bobcats of Wesleyan have each won two of their last four football meetings, all by margins of five points or fewer. In the most recent, CU scored with 1:01 remaining to win 28-24 in Athens in November 2019, claiming their only victory of the season.
A couple of returning Mountain Lions stood out in that game. Tywan Pearce, an all-conference receiver and kick returner, had seven catches for 64 yards.
Linebacker Tylen Fowler had a career-best 12 tackles and broke up two passes – including a Bobcat pass to the goal line on the game’s final play.
Concord’s leading tackler from its last campaign is returning lineman Dwain Porterfield, who had 79 stops. Eight came against Wesleyan.
Many new players will suit up for CU this spring. They include a trio of Martinsburg High School graduates, who helped Walker win multiple state high school championships prior to his hiring at Concord – receivers Teddy Marshall and Jarod Bowie and quarterback Elijah Banks.
Transfers now in Athens include former WVU defensive back Rashon Lusane and an ex-Lackawanna pass defender, Marcellus Saint.
From the junior college ranks, CU has taken on quarterback Jack Mangel and three offensive linemen – Josh Ramos, Devin Raheny and Saul Robles.
Concord’s new defensive coordinator, Logan Williams, held the same role last year for West Virginia Wesleyan.
The Bobcats lost their season premiere to West Virginia State 38-13 on March 13.
Junior John Merica leads the WVWC defense, achieving first team all-conference last year with 103 tackles. He made seven stops and two pass breakups in the season opener.
Walker said that the current West Virginia Wesleyan outfit includes “a lot of unknowns” after one game.
“We don’t have as much information as we normally would (at) this part of the year,” he said.
Optimistically, he saw a silver lining in the current state of affairs.
“We’ve probably got more information on them than what they’ve got on us,” he said. “So we’re all in the same boat.”
