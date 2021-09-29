ATHENS — An uneven first three outings have left the Concord University with a 1-2 record and at an important juncture in its metaphorical journey through the season.
“It’s simple,” head coach Dave Walker said on Wednesday. “We’re at a crossroads. Our guys can decide to band together and try to eliminate mistakes and try to get better, or a lot of them will start to point fingers.”
He left no doubt which road he wanted the program to take.
“What we tell the guys (is), Just continue to go out and do your job, and try to do it better each time,” he said. “Once everyone does that, and we get it all together, if can do it consistently for four quarters, I think we can be a pretty good team.”
This Saturday, the road takes them to Fairmont for a conference battle with the Falcons (1-3), who picked up their first victory last weekend, 30-27, with a late score at UNC-Pembroke.
The Falcons, coached by former Concord assistant Jason Woodman, have won each of the last four meetings with CU. Prior to that, the Athenians had won seven straight from 2009-15.
This season, both teams have been relying on the pass to move the ball.
Concord’s Jack Mangel has thrown for 1,021 yards. Top wideout Tywan Pearce has averaged 132.3 receiving yards per game, third best in NCAA Division II currently. Mangel’s 340.3 passing yards per game is also third nationally.
The Fairmont State offense is led by redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Neal, who played his high school ball at Fairmont Senior. The passing game accounts for 79% of the Falcons’ total offense so far this year.
The Falcons depth chart is full of young players. The only upperclassmen listed as starters on offense are four receivers and the left guard. On defense, the secondary could consist of three freshmen and one junior.
Former Bluefield High standout Arnold Martin is listed as a backup linebacker, and Juice Edwards is a reserve running back for FSU.
The Fairmont State approach is “very physical,” Walker said. “We’re going to have to go up and play well. They’re a lot better than their record indicates. I think they’ve proven that with the big win they had last week.”
“We’ve got to go up and not dig ourselves a big hole early, try to play really tough, and hopefully put ourselves in a position at the end of the game where we’ve got a shot,” he said. “We can’t go out and turn the ball over, give up big plays, if we’re going to do that.”
There were bright spots, beyond the pass completions, in Concord’s 42-23 home loss to Frostburg State last Saturday. The Mountain Lions made 8 of 14 third-down tries and extended their takeaway streak to 17 consecutive games thanks to an interception by Marcellus Saint.
But there were also two turnovers run back for Frostburg touchdowns, and scoring passes of 58 and 60 yards by the visitors.
Walker said, “My message was, you take away four or five plays last Saturday and take away four or five plays against Glenville State, and we could have been 3-0. I think we’ve got some talented guys, but some of them just aren’t showing it on the field.”
“We’ve yet to put together a complete game,” the first-year college coach said. “We’ve just got to put those (good) plays back to back. We can’t have one every other series, or one every quarter.
“Offensively, we’ve got to be able to do a better job up front with our protection, and then, obviously, try to eliminate turnovers. Defensively, we’ve got to do a better job on the back end. We’re giving up big plays. And we’ve got to do a better job up front, applying pressure.
“There were times that I thought we looked like a respectable football team, and there were other times I thought we looked like a youth-league team. So we’ve got to be able to put something together for four quarters and try to be consistent.”
“It’s coaching, it’s playing, it’s all of the above,” he said. “I mean, there’s room for improvement in everything we do.”
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Duvall-Rosier Field in Fairmont.
