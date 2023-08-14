BRIDGEPORT — The Concord University football team has been slotted fourth in the Mountain East Conference preseason coaches’ poll that was released Monday afternoon by the league office after a vote of the conference’s coaches
The Mountain Lions enjoyed their most successful season in nearly a decade last fall as they posted a 9-2 record, and fell just short of making the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
Concord’s nine wins were the most since the 2014 campaign when it went 13-1 and advanced to the national semifinals. CU’s success was backed by an explosive offense finished top five nationally in yards per game with 485.
Concord ended the season by scoring 38 or more points in six consecutive games, including going over 55 three times.
The fall slate features one non-conference game against Emory & Henry opening the season at home September 2.
MEC Preseason Football Poll
Place Team (First-Place Votes) Points
1. Notre Dame (10) —100
2. Frostburg State (1)— 88
3. Charleston —74
4. Concord —72
5. Glenville State —54
6. UNC-Pembroke —50
7. Wheeling —49
8. West Virginia State —45
9. Fairmont State —38
10. West Liberty — 25
11. West Virginia Wesleyan — 10
