ATHENS — Thursday night football comes to West Virginia’s capital city this evening when the Concord Mountain Lions face the Golden Eagles of the University of Charleston at Laidley Field.
After a short week of preparation for both teams, Concord (1-8) hopes to limit the dynamic offense of UC (6-3) and thereby earn a chance to win the ballgame late.
The Mountain Lions are riding a tide of optimism after putting up a season-high 28 points last Saturday in their first football win of 2019.
“We look to go down to Charleston and compete and turn the tide, and take last week’s momentum into this game, and to force a four-quarter game,” said CU head coach Paul Price.
He pointed out that Concord has suffered no interceptions in its past two games, while forcing West Virginia Wesleyan into three fumbles — all of them recovered by CU.
Price said, “I think we’re going to have to force turnovers from (Charleston), to make this a fourth-quarter game. And we’re going to have to move the chains.”
Concord quarterback Kyle Akin ran the football 10 times for 62 yards Saturday, and completed 14 of 21 passes for 133 more yards.
“Kyle Akin has been playing like a senior as of late, and that’s a big, big plus,” Price said. “Our O-line has been improving, and that showed in protecting the quarterback and also rushing the football.
“Defensively, though we gave up a lot of yards, we were able to get the ball back, and make key stops when we needed them.”
That will be a big task against Charleston, which has beaten Concord for four straight years in their football series. The Golden Eagles have won their past two games, scoring more than 40 points in both.
UC ran for 421 yards in Saturday’s win over rival West Virginia State. The Golden Eagles are averaging 312 passing yards this season as well.
Charleston running back Tyreik McAllister put together 320 all-purpose yards and scored three times against State, earning a Mountain East Conference offensive player of the week honor. Earlier this season, the same accolade went to receiver Mike Strachan, who’s scored 16 aerial touchdowns in 2019.
“They’re very, very balanced,” Price said. “There’s no easy way around it. You’ve got to play well-rounded team defense.”
The Concord offense will be without senior team leader Brandon Plyler. Price said on Wednesday that Plyler broke the radius bone in his forearm during last weekend’s victory.
“He’s a great leader,” Price said. “He’s a great kid, for a lot of reasons. Academically, he’s already graduated, (and is) working on his advanced degree now. He also is a guy that leads the charge with anything we do in community service, has been a captain full-time for two years.
“I couldn’t say enough about all the things he’s done for us in the past five years.”
Plyler has been on the field this week in a volunteer coaching capacity, which Price said has been “helpful.”
At the conclusion of his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Price was asked to talk about the nature of college football on the 150th anniversary of the sport’s first intercollegiate game.
“The college game is such a great environment for so many young men,” he said. “When you choose to pursue that, I think it really has bearing on the rest of your life. It teaches you everything you ever need to know about how teams work, and what your part in that is going to be. The joys and successes. The failures.
“It’s just a cross-section of life. I love football for that reason,” he continued. “It’s been good to me. It’s taught me everything I’ve needed to know, and I try to share that with our players.”
“So I hope it lasts another 150, and I think it will.”
