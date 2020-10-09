ATHENS — Dave Walker was announced as the head coach of the Concord University football team December 23, 2019, but Wednesday was the first time the Mountain Lions stepped out onto the practice field under his direction.
The coronavirus pandemic canceled spring practices and then the season was pushed from this fall to next spring with practices only starting this week.
“I thought our guys were excited to be out there and moving around well and we look forward to trying to get better everyday,” Walker said Thursday during a press conference.
Concord will get in 15 practices over the next month which will look very similar to what they would normally do during the spring.
The schedule for the spring season has not been finalized but an example was offered by the Commissioner of the Mountain East Conference in August when the decision was made that teams would play five regular season games followed by a conference championship.
For Walker in addition to making the jump from the high school ranks to college football this year has thrown even the most-veteran coaches for a loop with this time of the year usually extremely busy halfway through the regular season.
“This was the first August and September that I have not actually on a field coaching or playing for almost 40 years ever since I was a young guy so it was great being out there with those guys,” Walker said.
The first-year head coach spent 32 years in charge of high school teams first at East Hardy for nine years and then Martinsburg. In the 23 years at Martinsburg he’d led the Bulldogs to eight state championships.
Both of those schools were struggling on the gridiron when Walker was hired and Concord is in the same spot with a 7-37 record over the past four seasons.
Not playing the season during the fall has thrown Walker and all other coaches in the MEC out of their comfort zone. As expected the coaches are focusing on making the best out of the situation and helping their players do the same.
“Everything that’s going on with the pandemic everyone is in new ground and definitely in an area we’re all not comfortable with so we’re trying to make the best of a bad situation,” Walker said.
During the time without practices the team has had meetings over video and when everyone got on campus they were able to workout in groups but not all together.
“We’ve had a lot of Zoom meetings but let’s be honest its not the same as being face to face with someone,” Walker said.
Not having games until next spring for the Mountain Lions benefits the players development before they have to step onto the field as they will have had more time to adjust to college and prepare physically and mentally for their first game.
“I think it benefits us. Obviously we are trying to build and it gives our guys more time to develop,” Walker said.
Almost half the Concord roster is in their first year in Athens and along with the returning players are learning what Walker wants out of them on the field which will continue throughout the season.
“It’s still a learning process and its something that makes me excited because I really embrace the diversity of our team, trying to build a culture here at Concord University and trying to continue upon the tradition that they’ve had here in the past,” Walker said.
Prior to the start of practices Wednesday the only method for the coaching staff to evaluate players was through last year’s film and now they get the chance to see them on the field.
Although there are many new faces on the Mountain Lions roster this season Walker is excited to work with the returning players who have been through a lot of losses in their collegiate careers. The team has 14 seniors on its roster this year and 39 freshmen.
“I want to embrace what we have and make it better and develop what we have plus bring in guys that can do the job,” Walker said.
Joining Walker in making the trip down from Martinsburg are six freshmen who won a state title in 2019 along with a junior who transferred into the program this year.
Those seven players have the best understanding of Walker as a coach and he regards them as ‘second sons’ but he won’t be leaning to help the rest of the team understand what he wants out of every player.
“I’m sure those are conversations that they’ve had with other players maybe in the dorms or in the locker room but I’m not hard to please,” Walker said. “Just work hard and do the best you can do and I’m going to be happy and I’m going to be proud of them.”
