ATHENS — The last time Concord University defeated the University of Charleston in football, Jack Mangel was a mop-headed underclassman at Clarke County High School in Georgia.
Things have changed.
Now a 205-pound college senior, Mangel threw for 444 yards and five touchdowns last weekend to lead Concord’s Mountain Lions to a 45-28 road win at West Liberty. That is the highest point total CU has put on the board since March 2021 — in Mangel’s Concord debut.
This Saturday, Concord (5-1) will attempt to beat Charleston (3-3) on the gridiron for the first time since October 25, 2014.
At his Wednesday press conference, Concord head coach Dave Walker was asked how his team could break their 0-6 streak against the Golden Eagles of UC.
“Well, we’ve got to put together a complete game,” Walker said. “We can’t turn the ball over. We have to be able to take care of the football – and just play solid for four quarters.”
The Golden Eagles are averaging a conference-best 34.7 points per contest this year, and allowing an average of 34.8. Both CU and UC average more than 400 yards per game on offense this season.
The Concord pass defense has held opponents to an average of 190 yards per game, best in the Mountain East Conference, while Charleston is the MEC’s top scoring offense.
In victories last Saturday, the Mountain Lions racked up 554 yards of offense and the Golden Eagles generated 544.
Walker said, “I’m eager to see how we perform against them, because they are a great program, and maybe the most talented group in the conference.
“I’m just eager to see if our guys can match up with them, and how they respond – and how they overcome adversity when they’re going to be faced with it.”
“Of course, in the MEC, anybody can beat anybody,” the Concord coach said. “It just depends on who shows up.”
That was demonstrated the last time Concord took the field at Callaghan Stadium in Athens. Fairmont State came away with a 10-9 win on CU’s homecoming day earlier this month.
Walker said on Wednesday, “I know our guys are looking forward to playing at home and (to) try to redeem ourselves after the last home performance.”
He said he’d also reminded his team of Charleston’s 48-3 victory over Concord last October.
Walker said, “Last year, the Charleston game was probably the one game where I really feel like we didn’t even try to compete. I just felt like we looked like a really bad football team.”
This week, he said, “I want to see where we’re at, as far as (our) program (is concerned). … Hopefully, we compete a little better this year than we did last year.”
That starts with Mangel, whose passing yardage last weekend was second best ever for a Concord quarterback. It was also the fifth best total this season in NCAA Division II. His 36 completions and five TD tosses tied his best single-game output at Concord.
Mangel “does a great job,” Walker said. “Obviously, he’s talented, and he’s accurate, and he understands the system. I think (one of his strengths is) just being consistent. When he is consistent, when he’s playing well, I mean, there’s no (one) better around.”
“And he can play better. That’s the thing. He’s playing pretty good, but he can play better. Our goal is always to get better,” the coach said.
Jarod Bowie recorded a career-best 16 pass receptions and scored twice at West Liberty, earning conference player of the week honors. The 53 catches so far this season by the wideout from Martinsburg is tied for first in Division II, and his 811 receiving yards is second nationally.
Concord has converted almost 44% of its third downs this season, tops in the Mountain East, and its average of 23.8 first downs per game is 13th best in Division II. That figure includes the 31 first downs gained at West Liberty, the most in a single game for Concord since 2010.
Defensively, Concord’s Ty Maust has 54 total tackles this year, fifth best in the MEC, while Willie Floyd of Charleston is next on the list with 51 stops.
The Golden Eagles have a new head coach this season, Quinn Sanders, but he’s a familiar face to UC football. Sanders played the sport while a pre-law student at Charleston, and has worked as an assistant coach on the UC football staff for the past seven seasons.
Charleston is the first installment in a challenging late-season schedule for the Mountain Lions, Walker said.
“Our next three weeks are extremely tough,” Walker said. “We’re kind of in the ‘meat’ of our schedule. But every week is tough.”
