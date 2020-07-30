ATHENS — University head football coach Dave Walker has announced the hiring of offensive line coach Ben Luther to the program.
Luther follows Concord’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferguson to Athens from Tusculum where the duo spent the last three seasons on the staff of the Pioneers.
Luther has had multiple stops at multiple levels of football throughout the deep south and southeastern United States. Before spending the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons at Tusculum, Luther was a graduate assistant for Division I South Alabama during the 2016 season.
His first coaching job was with Nick Saban and the University of Alabama as the interim strength coach while he finished his bachelors degree in Exercise Science at Ole Miss.
He also had coaching stints at Pearl River and E. Mississippi Community College.
ommunity College.
From 2014-2016, Luther spent times working with the offensive line and tight ends at Tennessee-Martin—the same school where Luther earned his Master's Degree in Family and Consumer Science.
Before making his way to the Division I circuit, the native of Picayune, Mississippi was at Pearl River and East Mississippi Community College, working with both the offensive and defensive lines. Luther’s familiarity with the Mississippi junior colleges spans back to his days playing at Pearl River in Poplarville, Mississippi for the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
Luther earned his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from Ole Miss in May 2012.
