BUCKHANNON — The Concord University football team got a record-setting day from junior quarterback Jack Mangel as it defeated West Virginia Wesleyan, 52-14 in Mountain East Conference action at Cebe Ross Field.
Mangel tossed five touchdowns on the afternoon to tie a program, becoming the first quarterback to pass for five scores since Brian Novak had five touchdowns at West Virginia State November 2016. It was the sixth time in program history a five-touchdown passing game has occurred.
The 52 points scored by Concord was the first 50-point game for the program since November 5, 2016 against West Virginia State.
The first Mountain Lions touchdown came when Mangel found freshman wide receiver Jarod Bowie for an 18-yard touchdown on Concord’s first drive of the day.
After an interception from junior defensive back Marcellus Saint gave the Mountain Lions a short field, senior Dillon Howie capped an 18-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge late in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Mangel hit three different receivers for touchdown scores — Bowie, freshman wide receiver Teddy Marshall and senior wide receiver Tywan Pearce. Bowie’s touchdown covered seven yards, Marshall’s went for 15 and Pearce’s scoring play was for 27 yards.
At halftime, Concord led West Virginia Wesleyan, 35-7.
Mangel and the Mountain Lions offense responded to an early third-quarter score by Wesleyan as it scored on the first play of the ensuing drive. Pearce hauled in a pass in stride to complete a 60-yard scoring play at the 11:57 mark.
The final Concord score of the afternoon came on a 59-yard rush by freshman running back Darius Smith in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.
Mangel finished the day by going 24-for-36 for 310 yards and five touchdowns. Pearce had 10 receptions for 148 yards and two scores. Marshall had a 100-yard receiving day with five receptions for 100 yards. Bowie hauled in seven passes for 57 yards and two scores.
Aided by the 59-yard touchdown rush, Smith ran for 102 yards on the day on just 11 attempts.
As a team, Concord forced three turnovers.
The Mountain Lions outgained West Virginia Wesleyan, 408-224.
Concord opens up the spring 2021 home season as it welcomes Glenville State to Callaghan Stadium 1 p.m. Saturday.
