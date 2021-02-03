ATHENS — Even with no football being played by Concord University for 14 months, head coach Dave Walker was a very busy man on Wednesday.
On NCAA national signing day, Walker was slightly out of breath as he sat down in the Carter Center, wearing heavy winter garb, to convene a virtual press conference with the media. He said he was “trying to get everything worked out.”
There were 22 names on the official signing list on Wednesday evening, with a few more commitments expected through the spring and into the summer months. Walker said his plan for the spring signing class was to get “80 to 95% of it done” on Wednesday.
That list includes two Wyoming East High School standouts, defensive lineman Josh Reilly and running back Caleb Bower.
Walker, a graduate of the old Pineville High School in Wyoming County, said he still tries to visit his mother in Pineville every week, and he knows what kind of football players the area can produce.
“I was really excited to get those guys,” he said. “I know what comes from that Pineville-Mullens area — just a hard-nosed tough type of kid who’s going to come in and work hard.”
Another running back on the list, Kevon Warren, is from Martinsburg, where Walker coached a record-setting eight West Virginia high school football championships before signing on as CU’s head coach in late 2019.
The “work-in-progress” tally on Wednesday evening showed five West Virginians, four Virginia residents, seven Georgians and three Floridians.
“One area we really needed to work on was our overall team speed,” Walker said. “I think we’re in the process of doing that right now — today.”
Asked about specific positions, he said, “I think it was important for us to bolster our offensive and defensive lines. And those are always hard positions to fill and to find. ...“
He said he believes the program did “a nice job” recruiting some receivers, and CU has gotten commitments from “a couple of pretty good running backs as well.” He also prioritized stocking up on new additions to the defensive backfield.
“A lot of these guys are going to have the opportunity to come in and have an immediate impact,” he said. “(It’s) good for them. I don’t know how good that is for us, but we feel really good about the level of player that we’re getting.”
Like college programs nationwide, the recruitment and assessment process for the past 12 months was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of evaluation was done via video footage on computer screens and by remote “meetings” on social media.
In the scattered instances of in-person meetings, Walker was quick to point out, appropriate guidelines were observed to rule out virus transmission.
“I think we made the best out of an odd situation,” he said. “I feel good about the way the process worked.”
“Kids are kids, and they adapt pretty well,” he continued. “With masks and Zoom, it’s really become part of everyday terminology now.“
He said Concord’s football recruitment program was “definitely a team effort” involving his staff. “You have to surround yourself with good people, and ... those guys have done an amazing job of trying to put together this class. They’ve put in countless hours ... and hopefully it’s going to show on the field next fall.”
He said his new role as a college recruiter put him on “the other side of the desk” from his longtime role of high-school coach.
“It gave me some insight,” he said of his previous experiences. “Above all else, you have to be honest. ... I’ve been on the other side of the desk where I’ve dealt with some ‘used car salesmen’ who’ll tell kids anything. That’s just not the way I’m going to operate.”
With a bitter cold wind whipping outside the athletic center on Wednesday, his thoughts briefly turned to getting a new season underway.
“We’re supposed to start practice next week,” he said. “I don’t feel like we’re going to be where we need to be, but I can say that we’ll be competitive. We’re going to compete, and we’re going to try to get better, every day.”
“It’ll be good to get back to something normal, or at least simulates or looks like normal — being on the field, practicing.”
The Mountain Lions’ first game of this academic year is scheduled for March 13 in Athens. Members of Wednesday’s signing class are not eligible to play until next fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.