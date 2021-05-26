ATHENS — The June O. Shott Field in Concord University’s Callaghan Stadium is getting new turf.
Crews are on campus removing and soon replacing the 80,000 square-feet of artificial surface, originally installed in 2006. The project is expected to take approximately four weeks.
“Turf fields typically need replaced within 10 years, so we were fortunate to get a couple more seasons out of the original field. It is definitely a much needed upgrade,” said Kevin Garrett, Concord University Athletics Director.
“Our team will be proud to take the field for the fall season.”
The project cost approximately $350,000. Contributions from the Hugh I. Shott Foundation along with additional donations from the late Thomas Wilson and late Charles LaRue, both Concord alumni, funded the re-turfing project.
“We are incredibly grateful to our donors who financially backed this project. Many times projects, like this, are not possible without private organizations or individuals being so willing support our university. We can’t thank them enough,” said Alicia Besenyei, VP for Advancement.
FieldTurf, an international company specializing in artificial surfaces for sports programs on the high school, collegiate and professional levels, is installing the field. FieldTurf is involved with more than 1,500 NCAA programs including Ohio State University, the University of Michigan and Notre Dame, among others.
