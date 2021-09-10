GLENVILLE — The Concord University football team forced four turnovers, but was unable to overcome four turnovers on the offensive side as it lost 17-10 to Glenville State Thursday night in the Mountain East Conference opener for both teams at Morris Stadium.
The Mountain Lions (0-1, 0-1 MEC) caused four fumbles in the opening half with two coming into the Concord five-yard line as GSC (1-0, 1-0 MEC) had goal-to-go each instance. The lone scoring in the first half was a Glenville State touchdown midway through the second quarter followed sophomore kicker Giovanni Christiano connecting on a 31-yard field goal on the next Concord possession.
The Pioneers hit their own field goal to open the second half and go up 10-3 with 6:18 left in the third period.
Deep into the third quarter and early in the fourth, the Mountain Lions drove 89 yards in nine plays before junior quarterback Jack Mangel found sophomore wide receiver Jarod Bowie on a hitch route along the sidelines, and Bowie scampered 21 yards for Concord's first touchdown of the night to tie the game at 10-10 with just under 14 minutes left.
After a three-and-out by the Mountain Lions defense, the Concord offense put together a promising drive inside the Glenville State 35-yard line, but it was extinguished on a turnover. The Pioneers needed just four plays and 48 yards to pull ahead 17-10 with 8:40 remaining.
But, the Mountain Lions wasted no time to get inside the red zone on the proceeding drive before Mangel was picked off in the back of the end zone.
Another stop by the Concord defense allowed the Concord offense to get one more shot to tie the game, but the Pioneers stood tall on fourth down.
Mangel finished the game 36-of-51 for 402 yards, becoming the first Concord quarterback to throw for 400 yards since Brian Novak in 2016. Bowie caught 15 passes for 204 yards and the Concord score—the first Mountain Lion receiver with a 200-yard receiving game since TJ Smith in 2014.
Freshman running back Justin Lee racked up 125 all-purpose yards (70 rushing, 55 receiving) on 23 touchdowns.
Fifth-year senior wide receiver Tywan Pearce hauled in six catches for 101 yards.
Fifth-year senior defensive back Rashon Lusane paced Concord with 10 tackles. Fifth-year senior linebacker Dwain Porterfield had seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Junior linebacker Ty Maust, senior defensive back Marcellus Saint and senior defensive lineman Nathan Lease accounted for the other fumble recoveries.
The Mountain Lions amassed 452 yards of offense to Glenville State's 337.
Concord hosts West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday, September 18. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
