ATHENS — Concord Athletics has finished seventh in the 2019-20 Mountain East Conference Commissioner’s Cup, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
The season will be denoted historically with an asterisk acknowledging the cancellation of spring competition due to COVID-19. Before the cancellation of spring sports, the MEC crowned champions in 15 of the 23 sports offered by the conference.
Charleston captured its fifth MEC Commissioner’s Cup in seven years.
The Mountain Lions finished third among public schools in the MEC as Fairmont State was third overall and West Liberty placed fourth. Notre Dame was second while Davis & Elkins and Wheeling were fifth and sixth.
During the 2019-20 academic year, Concord had two programs win conference championships: men’s golf and women’s soccer. Three other programs finished in the top five in their respective standing or championships.
Men’s cross country was third at the MEC Championship, women’s basketball finished fourth in the MEC standings and women’s golf was fifth at the conference tournament in October.
