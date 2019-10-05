HILLSDALE, Mich. – The Concord University football team scored first and last against Hillsdale but those were the only two touchdowns they got in a 38-14 non-conference loss Saturday afternoon at Frank Waters Stadium.
The Mountain Lions (0-5) jumped on the board in their opening possession as they needed less than five minutes to drive 69 yards that ended with a 33-yard touchdown toss from senior quarterback Kyle Akin to junior wide receiver Tywan Pearce.
After Concord forced a punt on the opening offensive series of the game by Hillsdale (3-2), the Mountain Lions had the chance to jump up two touchdowns, but Hillsdale intercepted the pass on the first play of the drive. The Charges only needed four plays to find the endzone from the 15-yard line and began a string of scoring 38 straight points.
The first half ended with Hillsdale firing a 60-yard Hail Mary pass for a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7.
Concord kept Hillsdale from expanding its lead on the opening drive of the second half as a sack from junior defensive lineman JT Turner helped stall out the series. Hillsdale would go on to miss a field goal.
On the ensuing Mountain Lions’ drive,they drove into the edge of the red zone as it converted a fourth down near midfield to keep the possession alive. However, Concord missed its own field goal that would have trimmed the lead to one touchdown.
Hillsdale scored a touchdown at the end of the third quarter and added two more scores in the fourth quarter.
Senior wide receiver Brandon Plyler caught a touchdown pass on the final play of the contest. For Plyler, he had 11 receptions for 150 yards in the contest. Plyler is the first CU receiver with double-digit catches and 150 yards in the same game since Jermeil Douse on Nov. 5, 2016.
Junior wide receiver Tywan Pearce also went over the century mark receiving as he hauled in seven catches for a career-best 110 yards to go with the touchdown.
Mountain Lions quarterbacks senior Kyle Akin and redshirt freshman Matt Shearer each had touchdown passes in the game. Akin threw for 202 yards and Shearer had 87 yards through the air along with one reception.
Bluefield High graduate Chandler Cooper played one series at quarterback to begin the second half. He completed all three of his passes for a loss of 26 yards.
While the passing attack put up 263 yards through the air, the Mountain Lions only had 39 yards on the ground on 22 rushes.
Junior linebacker Dwain Porterfield collected a career-best 12 tackles while senior defensive back Ke’Shawn Hall added 11 stops on the afternoon.
Hillsdale quarter Luke Keller threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns with only four incompletions on the afternoon. The running attack had 242 yards with David Graham leading the way with 153 yards and a one-yard touchdown plunge.
Concord is back on the road next weekend as it visits West Liberty 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.