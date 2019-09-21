GLENVILLE — Junior defensive back Imani Moore’s fumble recovery for a touchdown with four minutes left in the fourth quarter tied the game, but the Concord University football team lost 27-20 in overtime to Glenville State Saturday afternoon at Morris Stadium in Mountain East Conference action.
Trailing 20-13 with eight minutes remaining, the Mountain Lions (0-3, 0-3 MEC) had a drive stall out and were forced to punt. The Pioneers (2-1, 1-1 MEC) burned three minutes off the clock and were knocking on the door of the red zone when a screen pass went to Javon Butler resulted in a turnover. As Butler cut back towards the middle of the field, Moore ripped the ball away, picked the loose ball up and sprinted 81 yards for the game-tying touchdown.
Glenville State had a chance in regulation with just over four minutes left but Concord’s defense stiffened up in the red zone as the Pioneers missed a 37-yard field with less than a minute left to send the game to overtime.
On the first play of overtime, Glenville State’s Austin Ratliff squirted down the sideline on a reception and scored to put the Pioneers up 27-20. On the ensuing Mountain Lions drive, redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Shearer converted a fourth-and-one to keep the drive alive, but on the proceeding third down had a pass intercepted.
The Mountain Lion offense struggled to convert third downs all game with only two in 16 attempts, but converted all four of their fourth down attempts.
Concord started the game with a 23-yard field goal on the opening drive as sophomore kicker Luke Walls converted one of his two field goals in the contest.
Concord also held an advantage of 10-3 at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter after freshman running back Derek Kincaid ran 10 yards for his first career touchdown.
The Kincaid touchdown was set up by a fake punt at midfield with sophomore linebacker Grant Mohler racing 49 yards and nearly scoring himself.
Tied at 10-10 to start the third quarter, Glenville State opened the second half with a touchdown and maintained a lead until Moore’s scoop-and-score late in the fourth.
Shearer threw for 121 yards in his first start of the season. Junior wide receiver Tywan Pearce had a career-best nine receptions for 59 yards.
Moore finished with nine tackles, a forced fumble, two recoveries and the touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Dwain Porterfield tied his career high from last week with 10 tackles to go along with a sack.
The two fumble recoveries by Moore were Glenville State’s first two turnovers of the season.
Concord returns to Callaghan Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff against West Virginia State Saturday, September 28.
