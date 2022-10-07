ATHENS — After decades as a historically-successful football coach, Dave Walker knows that there’s no purpose in dwelling on a loss.
After all, his Concord Mountain Lions (4-1, 3-1 Mountain East) need to be prepared for a “huge” midseason game this Saturday at the home of the West Liberty Hilltoppers (3-2, 2-2).
After absorbing a 10-9 homecoming loss last weekend, Walker said on Wednesday, “We’ve got to make sure that last Saturday doesn’t affect us for this upcoming Saturday. That’s been a point of emphasis: Leave the past in the past.”
“But we’ll rebound. We’ve had a good week of practice, so far, so I think that’s first key for us, to rebound.”
The upcoming game in the Northern Panhandle will determine whether CU remains in the thick of the Mountain East Conference championship race or starts to settle into the middle of the pack.
“This game is huge for us. This is one that could be a pivotal game for the season,” Walker said. “It’s very important for us to go up and play well, and do things the right way. It could have implications for the rest of the season.”
He said he’s reminded his team, “West Lib is 3-2 and they’re undefeated at home, and that’s a tough place to go play. So we’ve definitely got our work cut out for us.”
In their last meeting with the Hilltoppers, last October in Athens, Concord piled up 319 yards of offense and averaged 4.5 yards per play, taking a 20-16 victory.
Last week, a Concord offense that averaged better than 26 points per game during a 4-0 season start was able to score only one field goal and a last-minute touchdown against Fairmont State.
Walker said, “Offensively, for whatever reason, we just weren’t on the same page. We’ve had a good week of practice, so hopefully you don’t see that again.”
Solomon Butler, a redshirt freshman who caught the lone TD pass last week, said on Saturday evening, “In the offensive unit, we’re going to do a lot of cleaning up.”
The Concord offense, the league’s best passing game statistically, will face a West Liberty defense that ranks first in the MEC in pass defense and total yards but has allowed an average of 24.2 points per game.
The defenses of WLU and CU are first and second in the conference, respectively, in getting opponents off the field on third down.
Concord linebacker Ty Maust has 29 solo tackles and 19 assists so far this fall, and his total is tied for third best in the conference. He’s not about to throw in the towel on his team’s chances.
Maust proclaimed last Saturday there’s “a lot of football” ahead for Concord.
“It’s still right there in front of us,” he said. “It’s wide open for the taking. We’ve got to attack, every week, like it’s our championship, and win every week.”
Walker said on Wednesday, “We’ve just got to generate more points. It is going to be a tall task, but our guys seem to show up for games like that. So I think our guys will be ready to play.”
“I told the guys Saturday, after the game, ‘We’re either going to get better or we’re going to get worse; we’re not going to stay the same.’ So we want to get better this week.”
