ATHENS — This afternoon, the home crowd at Callaghan Stadium will applaud a group of Concord football players who will step onto June O. Shott Field for their final regular-season home game.
Due to a pandemic exception granted by the NCAA, some Concordians are completing their fifth year of college football.
In all, seven are in their fourth or fifth year wearing maroon and gray — running back Kris Copeland, defensive linemen Dajor Davenport and Nathan Lease, linebackers Tylen Fowler and Ty Maust, offensive lineman Davis Roberson and defensive back Davon Williams.
At Wednesday’s weekly press conference, head coach Dave Walker expressed his gratitude to all his seniors.
“They’re all really good guys and they’ve done a really good job,” Walker said. “I’m really proud of the effort they’ve given us. They’ll definitely be missed.”
“Yeah, it’ll be a somber moment, seeing those guys leave, because I’ve really gotten a good relationship with them over the last few years that I’ve been here.”
The players have been on a multi-year “roller-coaster ride,” the coach said. The journey started before Walker’s arrival, with season records of 2-9 and 1-10. There were shutdowns in coronavirus years, followed by a 4-6 record last fall, prior to this season’s 7-2 mark.
Even through the current campaign, there have been ups and downs and unexpected curves.
A near-perfect 4-0 season start ended on Concord’s homecoming day with a 10-9 loss. The team enjoyed a coveted regional ranking and rave notices after a 68-60 barn-burner win against Charleston, then lost to West Virginia State the next week before a bounce-back 62-31 win over Wheeling last Saturday.
That has served as a warning about today’s opponent, Alderson-Broaddus University, despite its 0-9 record this season.
“All these teams, A-B included, they have scholarships,” Walker said.
“They practice; they have good players, too. So we have to go out and prepare — and don’t look at records or anything, because they’ve got some good players, and they’re capable of beating us.”
“We’ve definitely got to show up ready to play.”
Last week, just 18 seconds into the contest, Concord scored on a 59-yard pass from Jack Mangel to Jarod Bowie. Mangel went on to throw a school-record seven touchdown passes, giving him 32 for the season, tops in NCAA Division II.
Bowie, with three touchdown grabs against Wheeling, tied Thomas Mayo’s 12-year-old Concord record for receiving touchdowns in a season (14). Copeland has recorded seven TDs in the last three games, while averaging 198.3 all-purpose yards per contest.
The defense, with three new starters in the lineup, more than held its own.
Ty Maust had 14 total tackles against the Cardinals and his first career interception. Kevin Howard burst out of the secondary for an 81-yad interception return for a score.
Davenport moved into third place in CU’s all-time sack list with back-to-back sacks, raising his career mark to 14.5. Michael Sawyer recorded his eighth and ninth pass breakups this fall.
Walker said, “I thought our defensive staff (and) Coach (Max) Lilly did a good job. Howard’s pick-and-score, the first points of the second half, “really kind of swung the game for us,” Walker said. “Kevin did a great job.”
Alderson-Broaddus has scored an average of 16.9 points per game this season and given up a league-worst 43.3 points on average — bad omens against a CU squad that is first in offensive yards per game (480) and second in points per outing (36.3).
But the Battlers from Philippi have personnel to watch out for. Marvin Sims has the best yards-per-catch average in the Mountain East Conference (22), while sophomore linebackers David and Michael Schweinefuss are both among the top 10 tacklers in the MEC.
“I want us to play well and have great effort,” Walker said. “Obviously, with all the seniors on your team, you want to be victorious and do well on your senior day...”
your last game that you played here.”
