PHILIPPI — The Concord University football team stifled Alderson-Broaddus in a 23-10 win for the Mountain Lions Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference contest at Multi-Sport Performance Stadium.
CU (3-6, 3-6 MEC) opened up a quick 10-0 lead five minutes into the game.
After settling for a 39-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Giovanni Christiano on the game’s opening possession, the Mountain Lions got a short field on the next possession as junior defensive lineman Noah Overstreet forced a fumble on a sack on the first Alderson-Broaddus (1-9, 1-8 MEC) play from the scrimmage.
Freshman running back Kevon Young-Warren found the end zone two plays later for his first career touchdown as he accounted for all 17 yards on the short field.
A Battlers field goal cut the margin to 10-3, but the Mountain Lions had an immediate answer as they drove 80 yards over 13 plays that ended with Young-Warren’s second touchdown of the day, a three-yard rumble, to push the lead to 17-3 with 12:54 left in the first half.
Christiano added a 33-yard field goal right before the half and the 20-3 advantage would hold up into the fourth quarter.
In the first minute of the final period, Christiano connected on a second 33-yard attempt to give CU a 23-3 advantage.
The lone touchdown of the day for the Battlers came three minute later as they were able to pounce on a bad snap on a punt attempt in the end zone.
The only other time Alderson-Broaddus threated the Concord lead in the fourth quarter was under five minutes left to go, but a strip sack on the edge of the red zone shut down the drive for A-B.
CU’s defense has now gone two consecutive games with not allowing an offensive touchdown. On Saturday, the Maroon and Gray limited the Battlers to 149 yards and 11 first downs, both season lows.
Senior defensive lineman Dajor Davenport had two sacks on the day to bring his total for the year to eight. Junior linebacker Ty Maust had a team-best six tackles. Senior defensive back Rashon Lusane threw in a fumble recovery to aid the defense.
Junior quarterback Jack Mangel threw for 202 yards on 24-for-36 passing. Freshman wide receiver Bryce Klinger caught five passes for 69 yards. Fifth-year senior wide receiver Tywan Pearce added five more receptions for 46 yards.
Concord concludes the regular season 1:00 p.m. November 13 when it hosts UNC-Pembroke on Senior Day.
