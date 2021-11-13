ATHENS — The Concord University football team led by two touchdowns early and had to rally in the third quarter, to defeat UNC Pembroke in a Mountain East Conference regular season finale at Callaghan Stadium.
The Mountain Lions (4-6, 4-6, MEC), who were outgained, 454-325, got on the board first when Jack Mangel, who cracked the MEC all-time Top 15 for passing yards in a season, scored on a 1-yard run. It turned to 14-0 as Kevon Young-Warren scooted in from 8 yards away.
Trey Dixon’s 8-yard scoring catch from QB Josh Jones got the Braves on the board, and they even knotted the score at 14-14 on a 17-yard Jones pass to C.J. Davis.
UNC Pembroke (6-5, 6-4) gained its first and only lead as Alex Alvardo knocked in a 30-yard field goal at 12:24 of the third quarter. But Mangel found MEC-leading receiver Tywan Pearce for third-quarter touchdown passes of 21 and 8 yards to make it a 28-17 Lions lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Braves whittled the lead down to three on Joseph Early’s 1-yard TD run, but couldn’t get back over the hump.
Mangel threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns while Pearce caught eight passes for 86 yards and both of those scores. Rashon Lusane led a defense that forced six turnovers — five fumble recoveries with a 13-tackle performance.
The Braves’ Jones finished a tremendous season by throwing for 360 yards and two scores. Dixon (6-98-td) and Rodney Smith (5-90) were his top targets.
