ATHENS — Concord University Cheerleaders will hold a one-day camp on Saturday, September 10 to help area athletes improve their skills.
High school seniors may be invited to compete for scholarships and officially sign with Concord for the 2023-2024 season.
Concord Cheer Prospect Camp is for eighth through 12th grade students. Participants will meet in the Carter Center Dance Studio beginning at 9 a.m. and will work with our DII cheerleaders until 11 a.m. The cost is $50.
Campus tours will be available for interested participants at 11:30 a.m. and attendees are also invited to watch the Mountain Lions take on Glenville State at 1 p.m.
Space is limited. Register at concord.edu/cheercamp by September 3 to take advantage of this exciting opportunity. Participants will need to upload a physical copy of their current insurance at time of registration.
Individuals with additional questions should email Coach Jessica Doty at cheer@concord.edu.
