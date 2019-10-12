WEST LIBERTY — The Concord offense could not get going and the defense could not stop West Liberty in a 47-6 loss Saturday afternoon at West Family Stadium in Mountain East Conference action.
The Mountain Lions (0-6, 0-5 MEC)) only managed 238 yards of offense including 51 yards on the ground and five turnovers. It was almost double the yardage for the Hilltoppers with 470 and they took advantage of the field position from the turnovers.
West Liberty (3-3, 3-3 MEC) bolted out to a 21-0 lead after just one quarter on two touchdown passes from Zach Phillips and a touchdown run from Quincy Wimbish. The Hilltoppers added a safety and third touchdown pass from Phillips to go into the half up 30-0.
Phillips threw for 302 yards on the night and Thomas Cole caught seven passes 148 yards. West Liberty had 145 yards on the ground in addition to the 325 through the air.
The lone score for the Mountain Lions came with under five minutes left in the third quarter when Kyle Akin found Brandon Plyler from two yards out.
Akin had 187 passing yards and three interceptions with Plyler catching four passes for 37 yards and Tywan Pearce hauling in four passes for 100 yards. It is the second week in a row he has had at least 100 yards receiving.
Concord defensive back Imani Moore had a team-best seven tackles including a tackle for loss while linebackers Tylen Fowler and Dwain Porterfield each had six tackles.
Mountain Lions running back Joshua Maxwell had 54 yards on the ground and the defense blocked a field goal in the first half.
Concord returns home next Saturday for Homecoming when it hosts Fairmont State at 1 p.m.
