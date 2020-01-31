BLUEFIELD — The women’s basketball programs of Bluefield State and Concord will bounce into February with identical win-loss records, and two games in three days — including a head-to-head matchup of the county rivals on Monday evening.
The Lady Blues of BSC (11-7) have won four straight games going into today’s contest at Ohio Valley University (2-13). Concord’s Mountain Lions (11-7) host Urbana (12-7) this afternoon in Athens.
The Concord men’s program (5-13) will try to shake a three-game losing streak in today’s home game with Urbana (4-15). Then the focus will be on Monday’s rematch with the Big Blues (9-10), also in the Carter Center.
Bluefield State’s women have achieved their double-digit win total through solid fundamentals, evidenced by 15.8 offensive rebounds per game, plus an average of 10 steals and 16 assists per contest.
Ryan Bailey, head coach of the Lady Blues, said that the team’s four-game win streak is due to “their understanding of what we’re trying to do. We’ve got something that could be special here.”
He said he has emphasized “sticking to the game plan,” and that he continually reminds his unit, “Every possession matters. It really makes a difference. … Every minute of the 40 leads to the final score.”
Sophomores Dani Janutolo and Kylah Webb each had 18 points and eight rebounds in BSC’s last game, a 71-69 squeaker that came down to the final six seconds.
Bailey said about Janutolo, “She is doing a great job of understanding what her strengths are, and playing to her strengths.” Her production is partly a product of her speed and shot selection, he said.
The Concord women are coming off three road losses to the top three teams in the Mountain East Conference. Notre Dame College beat the Mountain Lions in overtime 82-76 on Wednesday.
Now in fifth place in the standings, CU will go for its fifth straight win over fourth-place Urbana University. The Blue Knights’ roster includes the NCAA Division II national player of the week, senior Tyra James, and Sylvia Hudson. Both are averaging 20 points or more per game. Urbana leads the conference with 16.8 assists per game.
The Mountain Lions’ only senior, Madison May, is ninth in Division II in points per game (21.6). Riley Fitzwater leads the nation in field-goal percentage (67.9%) and is second in blocks per game (4.17).
Concord has had one injury problem after another through most of the season. The latest is an ankle injury to a key starter, Maggie Guynn. She and Keely Lundy have both just returned to the active roster.
“Injuries are part of the game, I understand that,” Mountain Lions coach Kenny Osborne said earlier this week. “I feel that, if we’re ready to play, mentally and physically, I’ll take our chances against anyone.”
The Bluefield State men have lost two games in a row after putting together a four-game winning streak in mid-January. The Big Blues will be well-rested, with this past week off from competition.
Bluefield State is averaging 83 points and 38 rebounds per game, while Concord scores 76 points and clears 34 rebounds on average.
Marquez Cooper leads the Big Blues statistically with 14.7 points and 3.8 assists per game in the most recent statistics available. Freshman Zhahidi Robinson is close behind with 13 points and 3.7 assists per outing. Alex Nunnally averages 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.
Last Monday, Nunnally tossed in 22 points and hauled down seven rebounds in BSC’s 88-80 loss to Alderson-Broaddus, and followed that with 12 points and 15 rebounds in a 79-78 loss to Salem.
Concord’s Malik Johnson leads his team in points per game (14.3) and rebounds (4.2). The Mountain Lions’ lone senior, Trey Brisco, is good for 13.6 points per game to go with 51 assists, 11 blocks and 24 steals this season.
The Athenians fell to Notre Dame College 90-73 on Wednesday in Ohio. Brisco lit up the net for 31 points and had three of Concord’s seven steals. But CU netted 21 field goals on 56 shots while their hosts had a 57 percent success rate (31 for 54).
Returning to the local rivalry, the Concord men took an 81-70 win over Bluefield State on Nov. 12 at BSC. Four players on each team reached double-figure scoring and each side turned the ball over 15 times. CU shot 52.5 percent from the field while the Big Blues made 43.5 percent.
Concord coach Todd May said about playing BSC, “It’s obviously a rivalry game, and we know what that brings. There will be a great crowd here in the Carter Center. Hopefully, we’ll have one on Saturday as well. These guys are working hard, and they deserve to have people in the stands rooting for them.”
“I think if we can put the offense and defense together, and make sure we limit our mistakes and do what we’re supposed to do, I think we can be in any game. Every game is its own entity, and its own dynamic.”
In the women’s game last November between BSC and CU, Concord booked a 30-point victory, 75-45. Madison May had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Mountain Lions; Janutolo provided the Lady Blues with nine points, eight boards, four assists and three steals.
A game with Concord is “always a big one,” Bailey said. “They’re a great team; Kenny does a great job with them. We have nothing but respect for their program.”
“We know they’re going to come out ready to play when we show up,” the BSC coach said. “Hopefully, both teams will be healthy Monday night and we can put on a good game for everybody to come out and watch.”
Osborne agreed that Monday’s outing is “a big game. They’re playing a lot better; they’ve won four in a row.”
“You’ve got kids who have played with each other and against each other throughout high school, that’s the mental game. I know Bluefield State will be ready. I just hope we’ll be ready, Monday evening.”
