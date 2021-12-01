ATHENS — Home field advantage remains with the Concord University women’s soccer team, even in the Round of 16 of the NCAA Division II national tournament.
Concord (19-0-3) will be on their familiar home turf in Beckley this afternoon to take on the Golden Rams of West Chester, Pa. (12-4-3) in the NCAA Atlantic Region finals. First kick is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the YMCA / Paul Cline sports complex.
Luke Duffy, in his sixth season as Concord’s coach, has set a yearly goal for his program not to lose home matches.
“We want to make it difficult for other teams to come in and play us at home, almost make it a fortress,” Duffy said at a press conference on Tuesday in Athens.
“Our crowds have been great during the tournament games.”
Duffy added, “I’ve always said it takes a village to have this type of success. Credit to the entire campus for getting behind us in their support. It’s a huge accomplishment for the entire university … . Their support has been amazing throughout all of this.”
The NCAA awarded the hosting honors to Concord on Nov. 22 for the region tournament and super-region championship game, which is also a part of the national quarterfinal round.
Since then, CU senior Yasmin Mosby was named the Atlantic Region’s player of the year after scoring in 19 of Concord’s 22 games, and finishing second in NCAA Division II with 24 goals and 51 points.
Duffy said about Mosby, “Yas is someone that I know other teams try to shut down, but we have others that can step up when their number is called. … I feel like even our defenders can put the ball in the back of the net if that’s what they are asked to do.”
Five other Concordians were first-team all-region selections. That group includes senior goalkeeper Leah Marsh, who has allowed only 10 goals this season. Her goals-against average of 0.452 is sixth best in Division II.
On Tuesday, Duffy and assistant coach-defender Morgan Carmichael were named Atlantic Regional coaching staff of the year by the United Soccer Coaches organization.
On a chilly November day two years ago, Concord and West Chester met for their only other women’s soccer encounter in school history, in Concord’s first NCAA postseason game. The Golden Rams won 2-0, recording both goals in the second half on a neutral field in Slippery Rock, Pa.
Duffy said that was “definitely a learning experience” for his players.
“I think there are nine players that played in that game that are still on the roster, or in the starting lineup, from that game,” the coach said. “The biggest difference from 2019 to now is the growth and maturity of our older players that played against West Chester.”
Jenny Bail, a defender who had a goal and an assist in that game, is expected to return to the field against Concord today.
West Chester goal keeper Hayley McGee, then a freshman, earned the first shutout of her college career that day with five saves. This season McGee has 73 saves and eight shutouts in 17 games started.
The Golden Rams entered the NCAA field seeded No. 5 seed in the Atlantic Region. They defeated the University of Charleston 2-0 in their first postseason game, and advanced past top-seeded Kutztown, Pa., with a 3-2 edge in penalty kicks after tying the Bears 1-1 last Sunday.
The winner of today’s match will play at 1 p.m. Saturday, also in Beckley, in the super-region championship against the victor of today’s 10 a.m. match pitting East Region finalists Saint Rose and Mercy College.
The super-region champion moves on to the NCAA final four in Colorado.
