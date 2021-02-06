SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The Concord University women’s basketball team was unable to hang onto a late lead against Notre Dame, falling 55-53 Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference contest at Murphy Gymnasium.
Senior forward Riley Fitzwater scored 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for Concord (5-5, 5-5), becoming the program’s all-time leading rebounder at 1,144. Freshman guard Maddie Ratcliff scored seven of her 11 points in the first half.
With the late surge, Maggie Guynn netted nine points. Gracie Robinson added eight points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Mountain Lions shot 44.9 percent (22-for-49) from the floor, and held Notre Dame to 31.8 percent shooting. However, the Falcons outscored Concord 21-7 on points off turnovers.
Concord plays host to nationally-ranked Glenville State 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Men’s Game
Notre Dame 71, Concord 56
The Concord University men’s basketball team lost 71-56 to Notre Dame Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference nightcap at Murphy Gymnasium.
Four different players finished in double figures for Concord (4-4, 4-4). Junior forwards Mohamed and Bundu each tallied 11 points with Bundu adding nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Heller and senior guard/forward Malik Johnson netted 10 points each. Johnson grabbed nine rebounds.
The Mountain Lions held a narrow edge on the glass, 38-37, but it was NDC that shot 44 percent from the floor in the game.
Concord finishes up a two-game road trip against Fairmont State 6 p.m. Monday.
