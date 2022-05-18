MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Junior outfielder Kyle Keenan and sophomore infielder Zack Saryeldin of the Concord University baseball team have been selected to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Atlantic Region team.
Saryeldin was named to the All-Atlantic Region First Team while Keenan was tabbed to the All-Atlantic Region Second Team.
As one of the top hitters in the region, Saryeldin, a native of Weston, Florida, sported a batting average of .420 to go with 57 runs scored, a single-season program record 23 doubles, five home runs and 40 RBI. He slugged .636 and added 16 stolen bases in 17 chances. Saryeldin tied for fifth in Division II in doubles and his batting average was in the top 25 nationally, and fourth among regional hitters.
During the season, Saryeldin’s batting average never fell below .410. He collected 28 multi-hit games, including 10 games with at least three hits. This marks the second straight year that Saryeldin lands on the all-region team after making the CCA All-Atlantic Region Second Team in 2021.
Saryeldin advances on the voting ballot for All-American consideration.
Keenan hit .372 during his first year in the Maroon and Gray after transferring from Charleston. Keenan recorded 18 doubles, four home runs and drove in 48 runs. Additionally, he was a perfect 7-for-7 in stolen bases.
As one of the best run producers in the region, Keenan’s 48 RBI were tied for 10th among Atlantic Region players. The Fredericksburg, Virginia native got off to a hot start at CU as he began the season with a 16-game hitting streak. He tallied 14 multi-hit games during the season.
Millersville shortstop Thomas Caufield was the Atlantic Region Player of the Year. Bloomsburg’s Jared Marshmann was named the Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year.
