GLENVILLE — The Concord University baseball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit as it downed Lock Haven, 3-2, Sunday afternoon in the MEC-PSAC Mixer at the Sue Morris Complex.
Neither team was able to solve the starting pitchers in the contest as Concord’s junior pitcher Spencer Hoyt and LHU starter Colby Hiddeman only allowed a combined six hits through the first four innings, and only one baserunner got past second through four frames.
Three hits in a four batter span in the Lock Haven (3-3) sixth pushed the Bald Eagles out to a 2-0 lead.
However, in the top of the seventh the Mountain Lions (4-5) responded as freshman first baseman/catcher Michael Dupont blasted his first career home run out to center field to cut the CU deficit in half.
It appeared LHU would come back in the bottom of the frame with its own runs, but freshman pitcher Andrew Neff entered the game and got the final out of the inning on a strikeout to strand the bases loaded.
The momentum would carry over to the eighth.
After back-to-back hitters reached with one out in the frame, senior infielder Nathan Neff punched a single through the right side of the infield to score redshirt freshman infielder Joanthony Hernandez. Freshman catcher Nick Funk drove in junior infielder Anthony Stehlin during the next at-bat to push Concord in front 3-2.
LHU threatened the CU lead in the bottom of the ninth.
With runners on first and second and one out, Stehlin took over on the mound, and promptly got a strikeout and a caught stealing at third base to end the contest. A. Neff (1-0) got his first collegiate win as Stehlin earned his second save of the season.
Neff pitched 1.2 innings and struck out three. Hoyt finished the afternoon with seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs.
The 1-4 hitters of Stehlin, N. Neff, Funk and Dupont accounted for four of the six hits, all three RBI and two runs scored.
Concord resumes action March 12 in a doubleheader against Pitt-Johnstown at Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Point 15
Bluefield College 3
WEST POINT, Ga. — The Skyhawks took took the series finale and the three-game series sweep from the Rams Sunday afternoon 15-3 in Western Georgia.
The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Skyhawks went ahead in the bottom of the inning. 2-1. The Rams later tied the game in the fifth inning, but seven Point runs in the eighth inning put the run-rule into effect and gave the home team the victory and the series in BC’s first Appalachian Athletic Conference series of the season.
Ozzie Millet had two of Bluefield’s five hits and Colton Bochtler suffered the loss for the Rams on the mound.
The Rams dropped Saturday’s doubleheader at Point, falling 3-1 in the opening game and 3-2 in the nightcap.
In the opener the Rams managed four hits and Nathan Cutler suffered the loss on the mound.
Game two saw Eligah Lewis collect a pair of hits, and Elianel Mejia and Lenyn Napoleon each knock in a run for the Rams. Aaron Hash took the loss on the hill for BC.
The Rams are back in action Monday and Tuesday with a two-game set at St. Andrews.
