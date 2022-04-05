ATHENS — The Concord University baseball team scored seven unanswered runs on its way to an 11-8 win over Emory & Henry Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference clash at Anderson Field.
Down 8-4 to begin the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mountain Lions (18-10-1) crept closer with a three-run frame.
Fifth-year senior outfielder Brandon Bayne was able to get a run in on a sacrifice fly before sophomore infielder Zack Saryeldin drove in sophomore outfielder D.J. Christian, who had doubled early in the inning. Saryeldin then scored on an Emory & Henry (6-17) error to cap the scoring.
Sophomore pitcher Nick Herrerias was able to keep E&H off the board in the seventh and the Concord bats promptly tied the game.
Junior infielder Daniel Layne singled through the right side before reaching second on a sacrifice bunt. Freshman infielder/pitcher MJ Hunter followed by smacking a double to the left center gap to knot the game at 8-8.
In the eighth, Herrerias stranded the go-ahead at third as he recorded three consecutive outs with the decisive run standing 90 feet away.
From there, Concord took over at the plate. Saryeldin lined a single into right field to begin the eighth-inning rally.
Two batters later, fifth-year senior infielder Anthony Stehlin tripled home Saryeldin before he scored on a sacrifice fly from sophomore catcher/outfielder Chris Satcher. However, Concord wasn’t done in the inning. Layne collected his second hit in as many innings with a double before freshman catcher Joey Duffer doubled in Layne.
Stehlin came on to record two strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth to collect his fifth save of 2022. Herrerias (1-0) was the winning pitcher of the bullpen as he tossed two scoreless innings of relief with one strikeout.
The Mountain Lions trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth when Duffer highlighted a three-run rally with a two-RBI triple. Emory & Henry came back with two runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 3-3.
Concord took a brief 4-3 lead after five innings before the Wasps plated five runs in the top of the sixth.
Saryeldin was 3-for-5 at the top of the order. Both of Duffer’s hits went for extra bases as he drove in three runs. Hunter notched three hits and was on base four times as he added two RBI. Layne was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Concord collected 13 hits.
Freshman pitcher Justin Carden went five innings in his first collegiate start as he allowed three runs and struck out two.
Concord continues its homestand 1 p.m. Saturday against West Virginia State in a Mountain East Conference doubleheader.
