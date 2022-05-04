ATHENS — Concord University head baseball coach Kevin Garrett has announced he is stepping down from the program at the conclusion of the 2022 season, he announced Wednesday afternoon.
Garrett will continue to be Concord’s Director of Athletics as he wraps up his 13th year in that role this spring.
The 22-year veteran of the baseball program led the program from 1996-2010 as he stepped away from the dugout until the spring of 2016 when he assumed both roles as head baseball coach and athletic director.
With games left to be played this spring, Garrett has amassed 515 career wins. He’s the winningest active coach in the Mountain East Conference, and just one of seven coaches in the Atlantic Region to have 500 or more wins during his career.
“I would like to thank the players over the years, all the assistant coaches I’ve had the pleasure of working with, our president Dr. Kendra Boggess, the campus community and the community support we’ve had during my tenure,” Garrett said.
“We’ve had countless accolades and honors in our program, and I’m just blessed and thankful to have been part of that success over the last two-plus decades. Without the great people that have come through this program, none of that would have been possible.”
Along with his more than 500 wins, Garrett coached Concord to a conference championship that CU won in 2001. Additionally, the Mountain Lions made three NCAA Tournament appearances (2001, 2008, 2009) in Garrett’s first run as head coach. Concord picked up four conference division titles in the first 15 years of Garrett’s career, and added another MEC South Division Title in 2017—his second season back in charge of the program.
All told, the Pineville, West Virginia native has mentored 11 All-American, most recently Anthony Stehlin during the 2021 season, and has coached three future minor league players with the latest being Will Guay in 2019. Garrett has also tutored 37 all-conference players with 14 of those going on to earn all-region honors.
At the conclusion of the season, assistant coach Devin Smith, also a former player of Garrett’s from 2008-2010, will assume the head coaching role on an interim basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.