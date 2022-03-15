EMORY, Va. — The Concord University baseball team scored the final five runs of the game as it got past Emory & Henry, 6-3, Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference contest at Porterfield-DeVault Field.
Concord (9-4-1) fell behind Emory & Henry 3-1 after three innings, but rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning before taking the lead for good in the sixth.
The fifth-inning comeback started with a leadoff single from sophomore infielder Zack Saryeldin. After advancing to second, Saryeldin raced in on an RBI single from fifth-year senior infielder Anthony Stehlin. Now with runners at the corners, sophomore infielder Michael Dupont brought in Stehlin on a sacrifice fly.
With the game deadlocked at 3-3, freshman catcher Joey Duffer led off the sixth with a home run as he golfed a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence to give CU a 4-3 edge.
Hanging onto the same lead in the eighth, Saryeldin came through with a two-out, bases-loaded single to score Duffer and sophomore outfielder D.J. Christian.
After giving up the three early runs, fifth-year senior pitcher Dan Nicholls settled into the contest to pick up his first win of the season (1-0).
Nicholls tossed 6.2 innings, scattered nine hits and three earned runs while striking out three. Nicholls finished the day by retiring 12 of the final 14 batters he faced.
Sophomore pitcher Jack Colagiovanni came on to toss a hitless 1.1 innings as half his outs came via the strikeout. Stehlin closed the game with his second save of the season as he pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth.
Duffer and Saryeldin both tallied two hits. Saryeldin drove in two runs. Duffer added three runs scored and a double to go with his first career home run.
Emory & Henry fell to 3-11 overall, with the loss.
The Mountain Lions open Mountain East Conference 1 p.m. Saturday at Wheeling.
Bluefield State 9-6
Salem 8-0
SALEM — Bluefield State cranked out eight home runs over both games of a doubleheader sweep at Frank Loria Memorial Field.
Ty Sizemore hit two homers in the 9-8 opening win, adding another in the 6-0 second victory.
Jarred Simpson, Cote Cole (2), CJ Cooper and Garrett Hladek also homered for BSC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.