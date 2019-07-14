ATHENS — Concord University’s diverse athletic programs continue to benefit from an influx of local high school talent from West Virginia and Virginia — especially the Mountain Lions football program.
A group of 20 local athletes from nine different area high schools are beginning their college athletic careers this upcoming school year in Athens.
Seven local high schools are represented in the 12 players that will be playing football in Callaghan Stadium for Concord in the upcoming season.
West Virginia Class AA state runner-up Bluefield High has two players from that team who will be playing for Concord.
Beaver quarterback Chandler Cooper who was a 2018 Class AA honorable mention will suit up for the Mountain Lions. Teammate Mason Walker who was a Class AA first team offensive lineman in 2018 will join Cooper in Athens.
PikeView High will have Logan Price and Evan Rose playing for Concord in the fall. Price is a six-foot-three offensive lineman and Rose is a running back who rushed for 1,583 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior season for the Panthers.
Two lineman from River View High will be playing for the Mountain Lions in the upcoming season. Creed Morgan is a big offensive lineman and Dustin Roberts will be roaming the defensive line at five-foot-eleven.
Travis Poynter from Montcalm will be suiting up at running back for Concord and will be joined by Christian Carper. Carper played both sides of the ball for the Generals and was a West Virginia Class A honorable mention but will be focusing on the defensive line for the Mountain Lions.
Offensive lineman Brady Chinault of James Monroe High will be suiting up for Concord and wide receiver Aaron Penury of Mount View High will also be heading to Athens.
Richlands High’s defensive stalwart Dylan Adkins will be playing for the Mountain Lions after a senior season in which he was named to the Virginia Region 2D first team.
Wyatt Freeman of Narrows High will be one of six quarterbacks, four of whom are freshmen, playing for Concord in the fall. He threw for 1,966 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior season and was named to the Virginia Class 1 football team.
Two local players will be joining the Concord men’s basketball team that returns most of their team but lost leading scorer Tommy Bolte. Cade Fix of Princeton High and McKinley Mann of James Monroe will look to contribute after wrapping up solid high school careers.
The Concord baseball team will have five Princeton High graduates on its roster in the spring with Joe Barton and Tristan Shrewsbury joining the three Tigers currently on the roster.
They will be looking to help the Mountain Lions to a fourth straight season with a winning record and build off a second-place finish in the Mountain East Conference.
Emily Beggs of Bluefield High is joining a Concord women’s basketball team that is coming off a 23-win season and its best campaign since the 2011-12 season when the team won 23 games.
The Concord women’s soccer team is coming off a 12-win season and an appearance in the MEC championship game. The Mountain Lions will be strengthened by PikeView High’s Leah Flanigan in the fall.
Both of the Mountain Lions golf teams will have a local athlete joining their roster. Gretchen Carr of Giles High will be joining the women’s team while the men’s team will have the addition of Carson Proffitt of PikeView High.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.