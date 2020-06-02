ATHENS — The Concord University Athletic Department and Hall of Fame Committee has announced the five former student-athletes will be inducted into the Concord Athletics Hall of Fame as the Class of 2020.
The five members of this year’s class come from five different sports, the smallest list of inductees since 2015. Making up the class are former men’s golf player Evan Muscari, who played from 2010-2014, Amber Showalter, a women’s basketball player from 2005-2009, baseball’s Devin Smith, who played from 2009-2013, men’s track and field star DeWayne Smith, a Mountain Lion from 1999 to 2003,and 1989 to 1992 football player Mike Spradling rounds out the class.
One of the most decorated players in program history, Muscari was named PING All-Region at the end of the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Pineville, West Virginia, native was named to all-conference first teams three times during his career as he was All-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team in 2011 and 2012 before being selected All-Mountain East Conference First Team in 2013.
Muscari was on two conference championship teams as Concord claimed the final WVIAC Championship in 2012 and was the inaugural team champion in the MEC behind Muscari’s individual conference championship in 2013. In his final two seasons, Muscari averaged 18-hole scores of 74.5 and 73.8. Muscari was equally sharp in the classroom as he was twice voted to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team and was also a Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-American Scholar in 2013 and 2014.
Showalter is one of eight players in the history of the women’s basketball program with at least 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in her career. She ranks 19th in scoring with 1,016 career points and finished her career with 740 career rebounds, good enough for sixth in the Concord record books. The Penn Laird, Virginia, native was named to the All-WVIAC Freshman Team at the conclusion of the 2005-06 season and was selected to the All-WVIAC First Team in 2009. During her all-conference season in 2008-09, Showalter averaged just shy of a double-double with 13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
For her career, Showalter shot 46.3 percent from the floor which is her seventh-best in program history. She appeared in 113 career games for the Mountain Lions, tied for sixth. During Showalter’s sophomore and junior seasons, Concord tallied back-to-back 20-win seasons for the program’s first two 20-win campaigns.
As a two-way player for the Mountain Lions, Devin Smith ranks top 10 in program history in hitting and pitching statistics. In his career, Smith recorded 44 doubles which sits eighth in program history and he stole 28 bases, ranking 10th all-time. As a pitcher Smith started 24 career games, tied for ninth in Concord history. Overall, the Wytheville, Virginia, native hit .328 over 512 career at-bats and was 11-8 on the mound with 100 strikeouts in 137 innings.
During his senior season Smith hit a career-best .351 with seven home runs and 48 runs batted in to land on the 2013 All-WVIAC Second Team, the American Baseball Coaches’ Association All-Atlantic Region Second Team and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association All-Atlantic Region Honorable Mention Team. The current Concord assistant baseball coach was on two WVIAC Championship teams as a player in 2011 and 2013.
Over 15 years removed from his successful career at Concord, DeWayne Smith still owns four men’s track & field program records. Smith is the school record holder in the indoor 300-meter dash at 35.49 seconds, the indoor 400-meter dash at 48.57 seconds, the outdoor 400-meter dash at 47.78 seconds and is a member of the Mountain Lions indoor 4x400-meter relay team that set a school record running 1600 meters in 3:19.39.
After finishing as the runner-up in the 400-meters at the WVIAC Championships in 2002 and 2003, and earning All-WVIAC Second Team, Smith concluded his career by winning the 400-meters in 2004 to earn All-WVIAC First Team. Additionally, he hit a NCAA Division II Provisional Qualifying standard in the 400-meter dash during the 2004 outdoor season. In the classroom, Smith was on the WVIAC All-Academic Team four times.
In a football program that has had nine different players win WVIAC Defensive Player of the Year, Spradling was the sixth winner at the conclusion of the 1990 season. During his final three seasons as a Mountain Lions he was an All-WVIAC First Team honoree and his career culminated by being selected as a NAIA Second Team All-American in 1992.
Spradling was an integral part of two WVIAC Championships for Concord in 1989 and 1990 as he led the Mountain Lions to being the best defense in the WVIAC in 1990 allowing just 306.7 yards per game. Spradling was part of 28 wins during his career as the Mountain Lions only lost three conference games during his four years in the Maroon and Gray. Spradling went over 100 tackles in a single season twice,1990 and 1992, as he accumulated 316 career tackles the sixth-most in program history.
An induction ceremony for the Concord University Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is scheduled for October.
