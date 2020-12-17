ATHENS — Last week, the Mountain East Conference announced that it would conduct winter sports followed by fall sports and then spring sports beginning no sooner than January 7, 2021.
Buoyed by the good news, the Concord University football team has released its 2021 spring season schedule that will be conducted over five weeks in March and early April.
The spring slate is made up of five games against in-division opponents: Charleston, Glenville State UNC-Pembroke, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan.
Game dates, locations and times are subject to change. For the time being, all games are scheduled for Saturdays in the spring. It is possible, however, that some games could be moved to Thursday nights.
The first season for new Mountain Lions head coach Dave Walker gets under way at Callaghan Stadium on March 13 as the Mountain Lions host Charleston in a matchup of MEC rivals.
A two-game road trip follows with contests at West Virginia State (March 20) and West Virginia Wesleyan (March 27).
Walker and Concord return home to face his alma mater, Glenville State, on April 3. The abbreviated five-game schedule concludes at UNC-Pembroke on April 10.
The team with the best record from the MEC South Division as well as the MEC North — comprised of Alderson Broaddus, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame, West Liberty and Wheeling—will meet in the MEC Championship Game April 17, site and kickoff time to be announced.
