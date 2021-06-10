ATHENS — The Concord University football schedule has been released for the 2021 season.
CU will play 10 games this fall with all contests coming against Mountain East Conference foes. All games are scheduled for Saturdays, but the MEC seeks opportunities to play Thursday night contests throughout the slate.
The Mountain Lions open up the season September 11 at Glenville State, the alma mater of head coach Dave Walker. Two straight home games follow with West Virginia Wesleyan serving as the home opener September 18. The new Callaghan Stadium turf will also be showcased for the first time in a game setting. The month of September closes with Frostburg State visiting Athens September 25.
Concord visits Fairmont State October 2 before welcoming West Liberty to town for Homecoming October 9. Matchups with the MEC’s two Kanawha County teams follow—at Charleston October 16 and home against West Virginia State October 23.
The only time the Mountain Lions are away for consecutive weeks are October 30 for their first-ever visit to Wheeling’s Bishop Schmitt Stadium, and November 6 in what will be the first-ever matchup between CU and Alderson Broaddus in football.
Concord closes the season against UNC-Pembroke at Callaghan Stadium November 13.
All game times will be announced this summer.
The only game the Mountain Lions played during the spring season was a 52-14 win over West Virginia Wesleyan. Concord is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings versus WVWC.
When West Virginia State arrives on October 23, former CU head coach Paul Price will be across the field from the Mountain Lions.
Former Concord assistant coach John Pennington is the head coach at WVSU while Price—former head coach at CU too—and Derek Dressler, a one-time all-region center at Concord, serve as assistants on Pennington’s staff.
