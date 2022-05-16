TAZEWELL — Carly Compton struck out 12 and walked none over the final five innings of Friday’s Southwest District win over visiting Richlands, which saw the Lady Bulldogs rally for six runs over the final four innings.
Whitney Bowman took the start in the circle for Tazewell, striking out three and walking one as she allowed the Lady Blue Tornado’s lone run of the game.
Maddie Glllespie had a double and three RBIs to pace the Lady Bulldogs lineup, which had been held to four hits by the combined pitching efforts of Richlands’ Arin Rife, Erica Lamie and Kira Vance.
Lee, Lamie and Rachel Rife were the only Richlands batters to touch Tazewell with hits.
