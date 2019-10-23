EAST RIVER — It took 15 minutes for the Bluefield girls soccer team to break down the defensive wall that Mingo Central put up.
Once Bluefield adapted to the wet field and found the back of the net it kept on scoring to beat Mingo Central 7-3 Tuesday night at East River Soccer Complex in a Class AA/A Region III Section 2 quarterfinal matchup.
“We haven’t played on a wet field this year so it took some adapting to,” Bluefield coach Taylor Bulson said.
Taylor Papa was the key player for the Bluefield (10-9-1) attack being able to cut through the Mingo Central (2-14). She finished with five goals on the night.
“She’s a team player, she’s willing to make the pass if she doesn’t have the shot,” Bulson said.
Papa was not the first scorer but fired a shot on goal in the 15th minute that was deflected by the Mingo Central goalie to Kellan Tabor. She took one touch before firing a left-footed shot into the far corner.
Then began the Papa show with her dribbling through the defense on the left side of the penalty are before firing in her first goal just inside the near post two minutes later.
Bluefield was in control the entire game and ended with 34 total shots, of which 16 were on target. They limited Mingo Central from getting into its offensive half until late in the game with the result already decided.
The second goal for Papa came just three minutes after the first when Mingo Central got its only corner kick and Tabor turned it into a counterattack. She dribbled up the right side of the field before finding a sprinting Tapa who outran the defense to the ball before a calm finish past the goalie.
Papa completed a first half hat trick by receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area and after a few dribbles fired the shot into the corner in the 28th minute.
It was almost the same goal in the 47th minute when she got the ball at the top of the area before firing it past the goalie.
Her fifth goal showed off her speed as the pass was sent over the Mingo Central defense and Papa ran onto it before slotting it home.
Tabor picked up her second goal of the with just under 20 minutes remaining when the corner kick from Kendra Jenkins went through the entire Miners defense untouched to Tabor. She took a touch before firing through the defenders and into the back of the net.
Down seven goals and with only ten minutes Mingo Central started to find its rhythm offensively and keep the ball in the Bluefield defensive half.
It paid off when a ball got sent to the front of the Bluefield goal and Mingo Central’s Raygam Marcum was able to poke it in through a number of players.
Two minutes later the Miners scored again when Megan Adkins ran onto a pass behind the Beavers defense and sent it into the corner of the goal. Adkins’ added her second of the game just before the final whistle.
Bluefield plays Shady Spring tonight with the winner advancing to the sectional final Saturday at the YMCA Complex in Beckley.
The teams split the two meetings they had this year with Bluefield losing 2-1 at home but winning 7-1 when the teams met in Shady Spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.