CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It looks like Canadian smoke won’t affect most previously-scheduled VHSL Spring Jubiliee activities this weekend.
The Virginia High School League staff has closely monitored the Air Quality Index (AQI) using AirNow.gov in the most affected areas hosting the Class 3and 4 Jubilees in Spotsylvania County and the Class 5 and 6 Jubilees in Loudoun County, VHSL officials reported.
The forecast does not show those areas in red for Friday and Saturday, so the decision is to play all games at all Spring Jubilee locations as scheduled.
The only exception will be adjustments made in Class 6 boys and girls soccer and Class 6 softball due to weather related quarterfinals postponements.
Class 6 boys and girls soccer semifinals and finals are now scheduled for Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, with all games at John Champe High School. The Class 6 softball semifinals now start at 1 p. m. and 3 p.m.
