Richlands’ wide receiver Sage Webb (4) sets his sights on the end zone on a catch-and-run while a Ridgeview defender adjusts his pursuit angle in Friday’s high school football game at Ernie Hicks Stadium, in Richlands, Va.

 Contributed photo by Emily Ball

RICHLANDS, Va. —  In the last game of the 2021 spring football season, the Richlands high school football team posted a second-half comeback that put the fear into host Ridgeview.

In Friday night’s autumn rematch at Ernie Hicks Stadium, the unbeaten Wolfpack wasn’t having any of that.

Ridgeview (5-0) scored three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 49-14 win over the Blue Tornado at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands, on Friday night.

Richlands (1-3) showed signs of putting up resistance at 10:04 in the second quarter when Tornado quarterback Gavin Cox hit wide receiver Sage Webb for a 38-yard touchdown reception. Isaiah Bandy’s point-after-touchdown kick got the home team within two touchdowns with the bulk of three quarters remaining to play.

But roughly five minutes later Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn tossed a screen pass to Brandon Beavers, who rumbled off 21 yards to score.  Two minutes later after a Richlands turnover, O’Quinn hit Koda Counts with a 21-yard scoring strike to put the Wolfpack up 35-7 at intermission — a margin that was sealed by Ridgeview’s pick of Cox’s Hail Mary pass attempt as the second quarter clock expired.

 Richlands didn’t score again until Webb somersaulted into the end zone on a 5-yard scoring run off the jet sweep. Bandy’s kick put on the Tornado’s final points of the night.

The Blue Tornado returns to action next week, traveling to Tazewell for the annual Backyard Brawl.

 

