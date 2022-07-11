By Bob Hertzel
CNHI News W.Va.
MORGANTOWN — The timing stinks.
What else can you say about it?
One day, West Virginia football looks to be on the rise, its recruiting year ablaze and with interest soaring over a new offense, new offensive coordinator, new quarterback and with Pitt and the Backyard Brawl looming as a measuring stick in the season's first game, now less than two months away.
So why now did California have to be stricken with an earthquake so strong that it shook the very mountains in which we West Virginians reside; USC and UCLA jumping from the Pac-12 conference to the Big Ten?
It left the very foundation of what has traditionally been college athletics shaken as it has never been shaken before, putting an exclamation point on the reality we have all had trouble grasping.
Coming in the midst of the transfer portal/NIL revolution that has turned student-athletes into student-professional athletes (and not necessarily in that order); coming on the heels of the defection of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 to the SEC, this has turned the football world upside down.
Certainly, the Big 12 is left looking for a new place in the hierarchy. It's two richest, most powerful and well-known football franchises — and, yes, college football programs are no less franchises than the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, or even the local McDonald's on the corner — having left.
If the Big 12 is looking for a new identity, the Pac-12 is left broken and dismembered having lost its base on the West Coast in Los Angeles. The Pac-12 without USC and UCLA is the American League of baseball without the Yankees and the Red Sox.
Oregon and Washington are lovely to look at, but they do not possess the football pizzazz that the two defectors take with them.
All of a sudden the Power 5 is a Power 3 ... and you might put a question mark on that for it seems college football is looking at the power teams potentially leaving the NCAA and forming their own entity that could well be comprised of two super conferences of 20 or more teams.
After all, where is the ACC in football should Clemson, Florida State, Miami go to the SEC and say Louisville and Pitt go to the Big Ten?
It could happen, you know.
With professional sports agents now part of the structure that is college football, it is a full professional model — complete with a players' union — far behind.
All of this, of course, is driven by television — or should we say media — money, which includes streaming and conference networks and who knows what manner of dissemination.
The Big 12 has brought in a new commissioner, whose background screams out that his sole job is to deal with this journey into the unknown that the conference and its members are now in the midst of.
With all the backroom dealings going on, it is important for WVU to not only show that its football program is on the upswing on the field but to have an innovative approach to selling its place in the game to those who wield the new power.
To date, the school has done what it can do in terms of creating a top-line atmosphere in which to run a football program with improved facilities, an understanding that yesterday is just that and the athletes today are different than they were just a decade ago.
But they must win games, win TV ratings, take advantage of the history it has written and be convincing that it is capable of writing even more impressive history in the future to remain in the top tier of college programs.
