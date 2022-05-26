SHADY SPRING — Bluefield’s Kerry Collins felt like he owed his team one coming into the second game of the Class AA Region 3 championship series.
Consider the debt paid, twofold.
Collins crushed two three-run home runs — one that broke a 4-4 tie and the other that provided the winning runs in the Beavers’ 10-7 victory in nine innings against Shady Spring Thursday evening, amid chilly and damp conditions.
That sends the series back to Bowen Field in Bluefield for a 1 p.m. start Friday ahead of Bluefield’s graduation ceremonies.
The home runs gave him 10 for the season, a new Bluefield school record.
The game was moved up from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. to avoid incoming rain, but that was fine by Collins. It got him to the field early and he was itching to get back in the box after a 0-for-4 performance, with three strikeouts the night before in an 11-5 Shady Spring victory. The three strikeouts were a milestone he didn’t want — the most times he’d struck out in a game at Bluefield.
The second home run made the strikeouts a faint memory.
“That ninth inning home run was probably one of the biggest experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” Collins said. “I hit it hard and (the trajectory of the ball) was really low. It was probably the hardest hit ball I’ve ever hit. I pointed to the dugout, and I was like, ‘It might be out.’ Then I watched it sneak over the fence and everybody just went nuts. It was so much fun going around the bases.”
“That’s baseball,” said Bluefield coach Jimmy Redmond, shaking his head. “I told him to turn the page and have a short memory. Last night he didn’t have a good game and today he redeemed himself with a couple of home runs, a pretty big determining factor today.”
For the second straight night, Shady Spring had stormed back from behind, tying the game with two runs in the seventh.
Tyler Mackey, who had singled with one out, scored on an error by the shortstop to make it 7-6. Walker Bowman, running for Josh Lovell, who walked, then scored on Aden Seabolt’s fielder’s choice. Mackey was forced at second on a grounder to second but the throw on the double play attempt went awry and that allowed Bowman to score and tie the game.
The Tigers had a great chance to win it in the eighth, loading the bases with two outs. However, reliever Bryson Redmond, who had pitched out of any more trouble in the seventh, induced cleanup hitter Alex Johnston to hit a rocket to third that was fielded by Davis Rockness, who was able to step on third and quell the uprising.
“We got down early, found a way to tie the game up in the seventh and I thought we had a chance in the eighth, bases loaded, we just didn’t execute,” Meadows said. “It’s a great baseball game. Two games in a row, extra innings, what more can you ask for in the regionals?”
The comeback by the Tigers was needed because they gave up a two-run lead in the fifth.
Down 4-2, Kamron Gore reached on an error and eventually scored on a fielding mistake and Hunter Harmon tied it, scoring Redmond, who had four hits and scored three runs. That brought up Collins, who quickly untied it.
“I went up to the plate and I thought if I hit a double at least two runs would score,” Collins said. “I was sitting dead red fastball because the whole game (Johnston, the Shady starter) he had thrown first pitch fastballs trying to get ahead and it was right where I liked it.”
The extension of innings is what Meadows pointed to, an error that allowed Gore to reach came around strikeouts and the ground ball would have led to a 1-2-3 inning. Instead, Bluefield played five two-out innings.
“On the first home run, we started off the inning with an error and Kerry hits a home run,” Meadows said. “And then we walk a guy and Kerry hits a home run. You preach to play clean baseball. Last week against Indy (in the sectional championship) we had the cleanest baseball game of the year. Today, not so clean. and Kerry has 10 home runs. He did what he he does, he’s a good player.”
Shady went up 4-2 in the third, Adam Richmond’s single and a subsequent two-base error in the outfield allowing two two-out runs to score.
Both teams scored twice in the first inning.
Meadows said he feels good about his team’s chances.
“We were still in it and took it all the way to the ninth,” Meadows said. “I told them hit the reset button. Go to McDonalds, hang out, go play some video games, do whatever you’ve got to do, but tomorrow is a new day.”
Bluefied 1, Shady Spring 7
Bluefield...........200 050 003 — 10 8 3
Shady Spring.....202 001 200 — 7 7 4
Battery – Caleb Fuller, Bryson Redmond (6) and Redmond, Hunter Harman (6). SS: Alex Johnston, David Young (5), Colten Tate and Tyler Reed. WP – Redmond. LP – Tate. Hitting – B: Redmond 4-5 (3 runs), Fuller (run), Harmon 1-5 (3 runs, rbi), Kerry Collins 2-5 (2 hr, 2 runs, 7 rbi), Ryker Brown 1-3, Kamron Gore (run). SS: Jake Meadows 1-4 (run), Tyler Mackey (run), Josh Lovell 2-3 (2b, run, rbi), Aden Seabolt 1-5 (run, 2 rbi), Adam Richmond 2-2 (2b, run, rbi), Cam Manns 1-4. David Young (rbi), Walker Bowman (2 runs).
