BLUEFIELD — Kerry Collins and Ryker Brown combined for 17 strikeouts and the Bluefield baseball team held off Richlands 4-2 in Tuesday night's Coppinger Invitational pool play game at Bowen Field.
Collins, who pitched for 2 2-3 innings, allowed one hit while striking out six Blue Tornado batters andm walking one. Brown (3-1) allowed three earned runs off five hits, striking out 11 and walking two.
Bryson Redmond had a double and an RBI for the Beavers (9-1), who combined for six hits. Caleb Fuller went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Hunter Harmon and Collins each had a hit and an RBI.
Ben Hale went the distance for the Blue Tornado, who encumbered their starter with three errors. Hale struck out nine and walked four, giving up all four Bluefield runs — two of which were earned.
Collin Richardson went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Richlands, Ethan Roberts went 2-for-3 and Dylan Brown had a double and an RBI.
Richlands will return to Bowen Field today to face Tazewell in a 5 p.m. clash of Tazewell County rivals as Coppinger bracket play begins. Bluefield will collide with Chilhowie in the 7 p.m. nightcap.
