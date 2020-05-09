MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University athletic department is facing a budget shortfall and as a result has announced furloughs and salary reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s always tough to share bad news with good people. The past few months have been the most uncertain times that any of us have ever experienced,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said Friday.
In conjunction with furloughs by the university, the athletic department is furloughing 65 employees for 60 days starting on May 24 and ending July 26. That represents nearly one-third of the employees in the athletic department and some of them will not be returning after the furlough along with not filling the six current job openings.
Voluntary 10 percent reductions in salary will be taken by Lyons, football coach Neal Brown, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey on July 1.
“Salary reductions and furloughs are never easy but with a projected $5 million shortfall they were absolutely necessary,” Lyons said. “Roughly a third of our budget is salaries and that was the place that we needed to start first.”
Additionally, all coaches and athletic staff making more than $100,000 will see a five percent reduction in salary. A 2.5 percent salary reduction will occur to staff who make less than $100,000.
Salary reductions will cover $3 million of the budget shortfall that the athletic department projects to have.
The areas there are lost revenue include the cancellation of the Big 12 and NCAA men’s basketball championships, upcoming conference and ticket revenue as well as Mountaineer Athletic Club donations.
The deadline for the donations was pushed back from May 1 to June 1 and Lyons said that they are down roughly 10-15 percent but won’t know until after the deadline as some people wait until the final few days.
Lyons and the athletic department are looking at ways to reduce expenses for some of the sports in the upcoming season including reducing travel costs whether through using buses instead of flying or having non-conferences games be more regional.
He remains hopeful that all athletic teams will be able to play in the fall with 4-6 weeks for practice before the first game. The first games are scheduled for the last week of August and first week of September.
“I still remain optimistic that we will play football in the fall along with our other fall sports,” Lyons said.
“Our student-athletes want nothing more than to return to campus safely and make our state proud.”
