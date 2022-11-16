ATHENS — Senior midfielder Michelle Brogden and graduate forward Leah Foster of the Concord University women's soccer team have been selected to the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-Atlantic Region Second Team, the organization announced Tuesday morning.
Brogden lands on the all-region team for the second time in as many seasons after being a first-team performer in 2021. The North Shields, England native scored seven times this fall and assisted on three goals. She had goals in four of her final five games of 2022 with her season being cut short—to 14 games—due to injury.
Brogden finished second in the MEC among midfielders in goals, and ranked third in the region in goals by midfielders behind Wheeling's Mary DiFonzo and East Stroudsburg's Rebecca Kotula.
Foster is the only player on this year's team to be a three-time selection to the All-Atlantic Region Teams, having appeared as a first-team honoree in 2019 and 2021. The former Atlantic Region Player of the Year, from 2019, scored 11 goals and passed out five assists this season.
After a slow start to the year, Foster scored nine of her 11 goals during October as she broke the all-time points record at CU, finishing her career with 151. She also set the program record for career assists (39) and games played (91). She concluded her career second in goals at Concord (56).
West Virginia State's Fran Soares-Cupertino was named the Atlantic Region Player of the Year.
