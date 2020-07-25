ATHENS — Concord University head volleyball coach Kate Dillon announced the hiring of Morgan Milligan as an assistant coach for the Mountain Lions volleyball program Friday.
Milligan has a prior knowledge of the Concord volleyball program, having played at UVa.-Wise from 2016-19. In each of Milligan’s four seasons at UVa.-Wise, Concord matched up with the Cavaliers twice each year.
The Bridgewater, Virginia, native was a setter for the Cavaliers throughout her career, though she did move to libero during her junior year where she racked up 466 digs. During her freshman year, Milligan had a career-best 767 assists and recorded 524 assists in 2017.
Milligan finished with 1,593 assists and 1,299 digs in her career to go along with 104 service aces. She was part of a Cavaliers’ team that qualified for the Mountain East Conference Tournament in 2016, facing nationally-ranked Wheeling Jesuit in the first round.
The Mountain Lions are coming off a 10-21 campaign last season including two wins over Milligan and the Cavaliers.
While assisting Dillon, Milligan will begin work in the master’s degree program at Concord.
New Esports HC
Concord University has announced that Austin “Timesplitter56” Clay has been named the Esports Head Coach. Clay brings a strong background in the Esports industry as both a competitor and a coach to the position.
“Through a very rigorous and competitive selection process, we have found an outstanding Esports coach to lead this cutting edge program to continued success in varsity gaming athletics,” said Andrew Sulgit, Concord Assistant Dean of Students.
Clay was a founder of the eSports program at Alfred State College in New York gaining experience in coaching, playing, being a tournament official, directing, finding sponsorships, recruiting and public relations. He ran the program for two years as the president/director.
Since beginning competition in the fall of 2019, Concord Esports has made a mark as a powerhouse in national collegiate play. Concord holds the distinction of being the first public college or university in West Virginia to offer varsity Esports to its students.
