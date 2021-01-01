BLUEFIELD — A new year means renewed hope for area college basketball teams, as programs work through busy schedules in the month of January. For the time being, though, spectators will not be allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The women’s team of Bluefield College gets 2021 hoops action started on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Dome Gymnasium. The Lady Rams (3-7, 3-5 in conference play) host Point University (6-2, 5-2), which is on a five-game winning streak.
BC has scheduled a doubleheader on Tuesday evening in the Dome with Columbia International University. The women’s game tips off at 5 p.m. The ensuing men’s matchup provides an opportunity for Bluefield (2-4, 2-2 AAC) to leapfrog CIU (5-3, 4-3) in the conference standings.
Although spectators are not currently being permitted at Bluefield College’s games, selected contests are streamed via the Rams Digital Sports Network, which can be accessed through the college’s athletics website.
The Big Blue of Bluefield State (0-3) are scheduled to play Saturday at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. Action begins at 2 p.m. for the BSC women (0-3). In the men’s contest, Bluefield State (0-1) faces a Belmont Abbey men’s squad that has yet to post a result, with four games canceled and the other two postponed in the fall 2020 semester.
Selected Bluefield State games are scheduled to stream on the new Big Blue Sports Network, available through the BSC athletics website, go-bstate.com.
Concord University, like other schools in the Mountain East Conference, does not begin its basketball season until next week, if the pandemic permits.
The CU Mountain Lions are scheduled to launch their seasons on Thursday evening, January 7, playing at the University of Charleston. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest.
There is one Sunday doubleheader on the schedule, Jan. 10 in Athens against West Virginia State, with the women’s game tipping off at 2 p.m. and the men’s game starting at about 4 p.m.
Fans will not be permitted at Mountain East Conference sporting events until at least Jan. 19, according to the league office. All of Concord’s basketball games will be streamed via mountaineast.tv / concord.
All games and start times are subject to change.
