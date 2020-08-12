The first stages of a seismic shift in major college football took place on Tuesday when the Big Ten and Pac-12, succumbed to the pandemic and canceled their respective fall football seasons.
The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference remained adamant throughout Tuesday that fall football was moving forward in their conferences. The last remaining undecided Power Five conference — the Big 12 — was later reported in multiple media accounts to remain committed to a fall season.
It remains to be seen how much in one accord the Big 12 (home conference to West Virginia University) the ACC (including Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia) and the SEC will be in the weeks moving forward. But it seems obvious that a major parting of the ways in the upper ranks of college football may be under way.
“This was an extremely difficult and painful decision that we know will have important impacts on our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our fans,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said.
“We know nothing will ease that.”
Both conferences cited the risk of trying to keep players from contracting and spreading the coronavirus when the programs are not operating in a bubble like the NBA and NHL are doing. They also cited the broader state of the pandemic in the United States, which has had more than 5 million cases of COVID-19.
“Every life is critical,” first-year Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the AP.
“We wanted to make sure we continually, not only in our words but in our actions, do put the health and safety and wellness of our student-athletes first.”
Two smaller conferences, the Mid-American and Mountain West, had already announced the uncertain move to spring football.
Outside the Power Five conferences, the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt made no immediate moves.
“Everyone is going to make their independent decisions and I certainly respect our colleagues,” Scott said. “We try to be very collaborative, communicative with our peers across the country. But at the end of the day, our presidents and chancellors looked at what was in best interest of Pac-12 student-athletes based on the advice and frankly what’s going on in our communities.”
The Big Ten said it was postponing all fall sports and hoping to make them up in the second semester. An hour later, the Pac-12, the Big Ten’s Rose Bowl partner, said all sports would be paused until Jan. 1, including basketball.
Players around the country were stunned. Many had recently taken to social media with the hashtag #WeWanttoPlay. Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields was among those trying to present a unified front and save their season.
After the announcement, Fields simply posted to Twitter: “smh,” short for shaking my head.
“Our lives are changing forever right before our eyes,” Arizona offensive lineman Donovan Laie tweeted.
Less than a week ago, the Big Ten — which includes perennial powers such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State — had released a revised conference-only football schedule it hoped would help it navigate a fall season filled with potential COVID-19 disruptions.
Even after the Big Ten made its call, there were diverging thoughts about how it should have proceeded.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he would have liked to have pushed back the season from Sept. 5 to maybe early October.
“Wish we could have had a little bit more time to evaluate, but we certainly understand this was the time we had to pull the plug,” Smith told the Big Ten network.
A statement from Nebraska’s president, athletic director and coach was more stern: “We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost and Ohio State coach Ryan Day had both suggested Monday that if the Big Ten did not play their schools might look elsewhere for games.
In the Pac-12, where Southern California, Oregon, Washington and Stanford have won championships in recent years, there seemed to more consensus.
“We feel good about our decision,” Oregon President Michael Schill said.
“We would have made this decision independent of the Big Ten. We respect the institutions in the Big Ten. Many of them have the same values we have. We’re pleased they are joining us.”
The cost of losing football will be devastating to athletic departments. The Big Ten distributed more than $50 million to most of its members in 2018, but most of that came from media rights deals and a conference TV network powered by football.
Maybe some can be recouped in the spring, but there are bills to pay now.
Wisconsin of the Big Ten has estimated $100 million in losses with no football at all. Michigan said it could be in the red more than that.
— The Associated Press and Daily Telegraph Sports Editor George Thwaites contributed to this story
