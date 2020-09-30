BLUEFIELD — Starting next summer, half of the players who’ll appear in the Appalachian League season are expected to one day play in the major leagues, Major League Baseball officials believe.
The reason for that belief is that MLB and USA Baseball have jointly announced details of the new format for the Appalachian League that changes it from being a rookie professional league to a summer league for premier college baseball players.
“It was our goal to honor the rich history of this league and ensure that the region is going to host future big leaguers for years to come and we think we’ve settled on something pretty special here,” said Morgan Sword, MLB Executive Vice President of Baseball Economics and Operations, during Tuesday’s video press conference announcing the change.
The league will have teams in all of the 10 towns that have made up the Appalachian League — with some other interesting changes occurring.
Instead of taking the nicknames of their major league affiliate, all of the teams will be picking new names that reflect their communities.
“We’re excited and proud that our league can be a model on how to retain baseball in your community. To mark this moment all of our clubs will (undergo) a rebranding, be creating names and logos that are unique to their cities,” said Appalachian League President Dan Moushon.
The Appalachian League was not the only one that was under consideration for the opportunity of being the first collegiate summer league in the Prospect Development Pipeline for rising college freshmen and sophomores. The PDP established a pathway of player development for baseball players in the U.S. for national teams.
“There was a lot of leagues it could have gone to and looked to implement a college wood bat league that were very attractive, but Morgan zeroed in on this league. It was the first one he zeroed in on and landed because of all the things we talked about ... people, communities, travel, all of the things that we felt like was going to be right,” said Harry Reynolds, a former All-Star second baseman and current MLB Network analyst.
With the teams located an average of 121 miles apart in the Appalachian League, it will be easy for scouts to travel around the league every day as they expect all 30 teams to have scouts at many games throughout the summer.
The restructured league will play a 54-game schedule that begins in June and wraps up in August and feature about 300 of the top players from around the country.
The MLB and USA Baseball approached the cities and towns about the league being restructured to have college baseball instead of professional ball. The response was overwhelmingly positive.
“Everybody immediately said, ‘We are in.’ Before the pitch was even halfway through it was welcomed, encouraged and just got better as we continued to talk it through,” Reynolds said.
All but one of the teams in the Appalachian League were certain to lose their rookie level professional team when the Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and Minor League Baseball expires at midnight tonight.
The MLB has made it clear that it intends to reduce the number of minor league affiliates from 160 to 120. The Appy League transformation is the first step of the reduction — while leaving baseball intact in the affected communities of the Appy League.
A major concern that major league clubs had about their major league affiliates was facilities, particularly making sure they were up to date. But it was difficult for these communities to make investments in their facilities with so much uncertainty about whether they would even have teams after 2020.
Most of the teams in the Appalachian League have upgrades planned. A few have made major changes in the past few years, including Elizabethton building a $2.1 million clubhouse.
“One of the things that stood out was a lot of the teams in the league already had plans or either already had upgraded the facilities and to know that they were going to be able to have a team coming in there really took the excitement level to another dimension,” Reynolds said.
The operations of the league will be run by USA Baseball with support from MLB in all areas, including the possibility of having games regularly televised on the MLB Network. Reynolds brought up that they may televise a featured game of the week as they use the reach of the MLB wherever possible to promote Appy League baseball.
For most college summer baseball leagues, the teams will do most of the recruiting of players for each year. USA Baseball will be leading the efforts in the restructured Appalachian League as it already works with many of the top players in the nation when electing national teams.
“This is to find the best guys in the country ... who want to be a part of this,” said Mike Gaski, President of USA Baseball.
Along with the top players, the coaching staffs will be comprised of the best college coaches with former big leaguers visiting to help the players improve. Reynolds said during the video press conference he would like to be one of the guest instructors.
“We want to have the best and brightest coaches working with the best and the brightest players. That’s our goal,” Gaski said.
The summer circuit already includes a premier league for college players that are set to be drafted the following year in the Cape Cod League, but there is a gap this new league could fill for players a year or two younger.
“We think this new format fills a need that is out there for the super elite group of players that benefit from playing together with one another,” Sword said.
Having brought these players together in the Appalachian League, scouts will be able to evaluate the players over a longer period of time playing head-to-head against comparable talent every night instead of only occasionally, which is what typically happens during the college baseball seasons.
In addition to the numerous scouts expected at Bowen Field, Hunnicutt Field and the other eight league parks, there will be state of the art scouting technology put in place. That information will be available to USA Baseball and all of the MLB teams to assist them in making decisions on which players to prioritize in the yearly draft.
The players expected to be in the league are those are expected to be key players the following season; players who need at-bats or to pitch innings after sitting on the college bench behind players that get drafted in June.
“You have guys that are going to sit around. You may be at a powerhouse university and they haven’t played. They’re going to have a great opportunity to go play and to catch up on at-bats and reps, so I think this is a huge spot for them. I would be excited if I was a college player,” Reynolds said.
The leagues and teams the college players will play in for the following summer is usually decided at the start of the school year. Many college coaches have held off on finalizing team assignments for their players ahead of this decision.
Players won’t only come from NCAA Division I, but all three divisions along with some junior colleges and the NAIA. Future big league talent is scattered throughout the college ranks. Concord, a D-II school, had pitcher Will Guay drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
Unlike in professional baseball where the players performing the best get promoted during the season, all of the players in the new Appalachian League will remain with their teams for the duration of the season. That will help those players build connections with their host communities — which is another focus of keeping a high-level of baseball in the area.
“We’re hoping that one of the benefits of bringing a group of 300 college players into these cities every summer is that we’re going to forge deeper connections between these players and these communities,” Sword said.
